In their zeal to protect us from ourselves, the government presents us with problems we didn't know we had. Wedding cakes, same sex marriage, women's reproductive rights, bathroom usage, Dr. Seuss, Dumbo the Elephant, President Biden's son, the Clintons, the Obamas have all been demonized as the enemy by one radical group or another. In spite of all these evils, we have time and resources to create apps for our phones that will pinpoint the location of sex offenders.
The Highlands County Sheriff's Department sees its way clear to sponsor such useless tripe. I'm not defending sex offenders but the whole Megan's Law brainchild was doomed as soon as the public was granted access to address information previously harbored only by the law enforcement. Since this ill-conceived decision, registration has dramatically decreased to the point where the registry has proven worthless.
I question why I should care where they live. I question how much of the address information is accurate. I question why there is such focus on one criminal group. Robbers, murderers, extortionists, drug dealers, and financial sector criminals serve their time, get out and find residence, yet we don't seem to care where they live.
I don't see what is to be gained in knowing where a sex offender lives. Many of us have no idea who our neighbors really are. They could be anyone, guilty of any assortment of past crimes. Yet we focus on one particular crime group as though we will be better for it.
We should be aware of our surroundings but at what cost, would be the larger question. Innocent people may be targeted by those who would seek their own brand of retribution. Sex offender registries are a joke and just another tool the government uses in order to appear productive.
In a Highlands News-Sun article which reveals how little is done to enforce those who defy jury service. A raging pandemic sickens and kills thousands around us, yet we have the means to supply the public with a dangerous tool that can lead to serious consequences to the innocent. The government pretends to help, but I don't know how much more of the their help we can stand.
Horace Markley
Sebring