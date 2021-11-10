The Lake Placid Garden Club will be welcoming Anita Hurley, executive director of the Lake Placid Manna Ministries, as the November speaker. She will tell what Manna Ministries is all about and how they assist the community.
Nick Price, a Lake Placid Garden Club member, will be collecting nonperishable items for the less fortunate. He will be at the main door of the Town Government Center on U.S. 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The club invites you to drop off any nonperishables to help support the needy of Highlands County and hopefully give many folks a Happy Thanksgiving.