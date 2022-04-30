The writer Douglas Adams is credited with the following statement: “I love deadlines. I love the whooshing sound they make as they fly by.” There are writers who tend to treat deadlines as suggestions rather than something they actually have to work with.
When it comes to my own deadlines, I am very much like this. I blow past the deadlines I give myself more often than not. I’m not proud of this, and I’m sure it means something I should thrash out in counseling, but there you go.
The thing is, if someone else gives me a deadline, I’m much more likely to make it. Even if it means losing sleep and pushing myself, I will nearly break my neck to get something done by a deadline another individual has set for me. It’s not 100% – I have managed to miss a couple of deadlines others have set for me. But even in those cases it was not for lack of trying.
Writers have deadlines. It’s part of the job. I have, for example, until tomorrow at noon to finish this column and get it to the newspaper. I will get it done with plenty of time to spare, because it’s only about 600 words and I can crank that out in a half hour or so. Some of them might even make sense.
It’s harder to set deadlines for fiction. I’m getting better at estimating the length a short story will turn out to be, but even here I make mistakes.
I recently tried to get a short story done per a deadline someone else had set. The deeper I got into it, the more I realized I was going to sail past the person’s maximum word count for the story (as I type this, said story is over a thousand words past aforementioned word count and the end is not in sight).
Wanting to meet the deadline, with less than two days before it hit, I tried to start another short story. I worked on it for over four long, sweaty hours and didn’t finish it before the deadline. It went over the word count as well, but not by much and I actually finished the stupid thing.
But I do want to learn how to meet deadlines more consistently. That’s why I’m fascinated about a coffee shop in Tokyo, Japan. It’s specifically tailored to writers trying to meet deadlines – and they’re there to help.
According to the articles I read on www.lithub.com and www.thrillist.com, The Manuscript Writing Café, which opened last week, won’t let you book time in the café unless you have a writing deadline of some kind. It can be nonfiction articles, fiction, and even manga storyboarding, as long as you are creating something. The other requirement? You can’t leave until you hit your writing goal or the café closes, whichever comes first.
The cafe only serves coffee, but you get unlimited refills. They have power and charger outlets, cooling stands, and WiFi. They aren’t open every day – they are in a recording and broadcasting studio and can only operate on off days the studio isn’t in use.
They charge by the half hour 150 yen, which is $1.20 US. The manager will check in with a writer at least every hour (you can request more frequent check-ins with increasing levels of verbal pressure) to see if they’re on track.
What I want to know is, when will something like this open in the US? In Florida? This is the perfect place for writers like me who’ve mastered the art of procrastination. Though to make it perfect they’d serve snacks to fuel the writing spirit too.
Alas, I will have to seek other ways to help me make my deadlines for now. Unlike Adams, I’m not fond of that whooshing sound.