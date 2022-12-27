SEBRING — After 52 years of volunteer firefighting, Venus Fire Chief Steve Irving has decided to retire, effective Dec. 31.
He was honored recently in a ceremony during a Highlands County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The real honor, he said, has been serving the residents around him.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner echoed this sentiment when Highlands County Fire Rescue Laney Stearns recognized Irving for his years of service. Hurner said once she went to an event at the Venus Fire Station 45, but Irving was late.
He was out on the road helping a woman change a flat tire, Hurner said.
Fire service runs in his family. Irving’s twin sister, Sara, is in her 41st season with the U.S Forestry Service as a fire lookout in the Gila Wilderness in New Mexico. They both love wilderness and solitude, apparently.
Irving first joined a fire department in 1970 at age 16 in New Hampshire, and got his volunteer certification Jan. 15, 1971, at age 17.
Firefighters then, he said, would ride to fires on running boards, wear rubber pull-up boots and hook snap coats that froze shut in the winter, and climb wooden ladders to slick slate roofs of Victorian homes during chimney fires.
Decades later, in 2009, he would join the Venus Volunteer Fire Department, and was made chief by 2015, because he held that the chief should be at every call.
He’s kept Brush 45-2 at his home for the last couple of years, which has helped him be first on scene, and first to relay information to dispatchers, at fatal crashes, home and brush fires — such as one threatening a 5,000-gallon fuel tank — as well as calls for serious injuries, including an alligator bite.
Each situation leaves you touched, he said. He put a PVC cross at the side of Old State Road 8 for one recent fatality.
Turning 69 in February, “the last of the Mohicans,” as he likes to say of his one-man department, he’s still very capable of handling calls. Firefighting takes physical work and stamina, though, and he doesn’t want to get to where he doesn’t have it.
“I always said I would be the one to tell me it was time, before someone else tells me,” Irving said. “If I thought I’d be a liability and only a marginal asset, it’s time to go.”
It all comes down to “could you rescue you,” he said. He would try — “You never leave people alone. You try to help people” — but he doesn’t feel confident that he can.
Speaking in Sebring, away from the station for the day for a medical appointment, Irving said he’s gone down to Venus Station 45 regularly to start the engines and check over the equipment, and clean out the station of lizards and toads.
The rural station still only gets five calls per month, one of the reasons he’s had trouble recruiting volunteers over the years. Other reasons include the training requirements, up from 48 hours years ago to 256 hours for Firefighter 1 and 400 hours for Firefighter 2, all of it necessary because of the complexity of the equipment.
“I’m a firm believer in training,” Irving said. “If you can get the [good] ISO [Insurance Services Office] rating, it benefits the property owners.”
He adds, however, that he didn’t volunteer 52 years to lower insurance rates.
“I volunteer to respond to emergencies,” Irving said. “Like law enforcement, our mission is the protection of life and property.”
Training for emergency medical and wildland fire — common in a rural area — takes time, too, Irving said. Low call volume doesn’t give aspiring firefighters much opportunity to test their skills.
“Altruism has left the building, to some degree,” Irving said, as many families struggle financially.
People also have to pass a background check, and a rural area has few available and willing volunteers, most of whom live or work too far from the station to answer calls.
That’s an issue in a county of 1,100 square miles, Irving said: Time and distance, which affect response times. Volunteer stations rely on people reaching the station first to get the apparatus, then rolling to a call.
It’s one of the reasons the county went with a consolidated paid and volunteer system, in hopes of having more onsite staff at stations in the future to provide five-mile radius coverage of the majority of residents.
Florida makes getting new people challenging, Irving said. No out-of-state credentials are accepted, and they have to train all over again.
As a taxpayer paying his part of the fire assessment, Irving said the new trucks and stations also need people, and anything counties and the state can do to clear hurdles would be a blessing.
A lot of people use smaller county departments as a “stepping stone” to bigger cities, Irving said, and maybe Highlands could work with bigger counties to provide that training ground, in exchange for having firefighters make a set number of years of full-time commitment.
There’s land around the Venus station, he said, to build living quarters.
He also suggests that the county consider an additional full-time station at U.S. 27 and State Road 70, with access to run in every direction.
Irving said he actually gave his notice on Oct. 18, giving the county 75 days to find a replacement, if desired.
From what he knows, the full-time paid firefighters at Station 41, Sun ‘N Lakes South, will cover calls for Venus Station 45. It will add another 10-15 minutes to some calls, Irving estimates, but it won’t be any worse than when he was away from the station for a day.
Now, he said, he’ll be able to have a beer without worrying about getting a fire call, and can spend more time playing music at church, volunteering with the Highlands County Humane Society, and working on his non-profit animal sanctuary with a horse, seven dogs, and two mini Zebu bulls.