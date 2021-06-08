Editor’s note: Want to know more about the people who work in the county government, serving us, the residents? The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will provide regular stories and photos to help educate us on the jobs and challenges that each of the county departments face.
SEBRING — Sometimes a motto says it all. “Helping parents be the best they can be.” These inspiring words are backed up by the staff who live that motto every day with their work.
And where that motto breathes each day is in Healthy Families Highlands, a division of the Community Programs department of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners (BCC). We have a staff of eight and the program’s goal is to help parents provide the safe and stable environments children need for healthy growth and development.
The Florida Legislature established Healthy Families Florida in 1998. If you want to know the specific statute, look for F.S. 409.153. Healthy Families Florida, a nationally accredited, evidence-based, voluntary family support and coaching program, is an affiliate of Healthy Families America, which has received the highest possible rating of “well-supported” through the Prevention Services Clearinghouse.
The BCC first entered into a contract to begin offering services to eligible families in all Highlands County zip codes in 2007. This program serves up to 92 families annually. In total, 1,250 families have been served since Healthy Families Highlands began its work in our county.
So, what makes this program so important to our community? In a nutshell, the program helps teach parents ways to create a stable home life for their family, so their children feel safe and nurtured and ready to succeed in school and in life.
Recently, a local mother named Samantha Pollack shared her story of how Healthy Families has helped her achieve her goal to become a better person and the best mother she could possibly be.
“I honestly wouldn’t have thought that only one hour a week could have such an enormous impact on my family life,” she said. Local family support workers provide information, guidance and support in many ways. One way is to help program participants develop appropriate problem-solving skills and identify positive ways to manage stress.
“I have learned how to communicate with and understand my children, to bond with my children in a healthy way, and to discipline them in a loving way,” Pollack said. “I have learned how to give them what they need to grow into emotionally successful adults, and I’ve learned to take a little time for myself, because I am important too.” She admitted that this last part, that parents are important too, is something many parents seem to forget all too often.
Pollack also praised her local family support worker, Mara Hernandez, for her encouragement and support throughout her time in the program. “She never missed a weekly meeting,” Pollack said. Meetings can be held in person, over the phone or through virtual means like Facetime.
Other ways staff help parents and caregivers is to connect families to medical providers and make referrals to other community services. They also teach program participants how to recognize and address child safety hazards in and around the home, in the car, in and around water and in other environments. Family support workers also help teach participants that personal responsibility is key to a safe and stable home. They help participants set and achieve goals, such as furthering their education and acquiring stable lives.
Healthy Families Highlands is a free and voluntary program. Eligible families are provided services beginning prenatally and continue for up to five years, depending on the needs of the family. 85% of program completers improved their self-sufficiency in concrete ways, like gaining employment, enrolling in job training, furthering their education, or securing stable housing.
To learn more about the program and find out how to sign up, call 863-402-6628. It comes down to teaching best parenting practices that work for each family and how parents and other caregivers may dedicate themselves to becoming the best parents they can be.
“Honestly, Healthy Families is the best thing to have happened to my family,” Pollack said. “They have truly given me the tools to build my house into a home.”