LAKE PLACID — More than 40 years ago, a young woman decided to host a community Christmas Dinner in Stuart Park in downtown Lake Placid. It was such a success, that two years later Placid Masonic Lodge No. 282 invited her to bring the event inside, out of the elements. Each year it grew larger.
Now, 81, that same woman, along with her family members, brought people of all races, colors, shapes and status together again. The only common thread was that most of the volunteers and diners were wearing some type of Christmas attire and a smile.
This year, the number of dinners served was over 800.
Eddie Mae Henderson is that woman. Her name around Lake Placid is highly recognizable. She doesn’t look for praise and believes God has chosen her to keep this tradition going.
Henderson spends much of the year planning for the Christmas Day Dinner. With the help of local businesses, donations, and volunteers, people are able to enjoy a hearty turkey and ham treat, with all the fixings.
Many of the dinners are delivered to shut-ins, families in distress, and workers who are away from their families for Christmas. Frank Hartzell, owner of Hartzell’s Meat Market, prepared the meat. Then, when it arrived at the Masonic Lodge, the volunteers took over, cutting and de-boning the turkeys. No one actually assigned those helpers with a job — somehow, they just knew what to do.
Sharply at 10 a.m., the doors opened and families started coming inside. Once gathered together, Henderson thanked those who helped. This year, Gene Page, of the Sebring Parkway Church of Christ, gave the invocation. Meanwhile, Oscar Wagner, alias Santa Claus, clanked his bell to announce to the children that they could begin selecting toys and have their photos taken with Santa.
In addition to the food, there were clothing and books available at no charge. Kids had their faces painted or got a fake tattoo on their arm. The laughter and emotions ran high.
Henderson didn’t sit down or even take a break. She supervised, dished out food, boxed up to-go dinners and visited with everyone. You could see on her face that she was happy. But she always gave the credit to others.
By 2 p.m., the building was cleaned up and silent again. Out there somewhere, 800 people ate a Christmas dinner because of Eddie Mae Henderson.