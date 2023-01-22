LPGA Tour Golf

Brooke Henderson tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Orlando.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Henderson was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round.

