Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast.
The storm’s latest track put it course to collide today with a long stretch of coastline, with hurricane warnings extending from near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons, to the summer getaway of Fire Island.
Tropical-storm intensity winds and potentially dangerous tidal surges were expected as far east as Cape Cod and as far west as the New Jersey shore.
Henri was veering a bit further west than originally expected, and if that track holds, it would have eastern Long Island in its bull’s-eye rather than New England, which hasn’t taken a direct hit from a hurricane since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.
New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a powerful cyclone since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012. Some of the most important repairs from that storm have been completed, but many projects designed to protect against future storms remain unfinished.
The population of Fire Island, a narrow strip of sandy villages barely above sea level off Long Island’s southern coast, swells during the summer season. Residents and visitors alike were urged to evacuate; the last boats out will leave at 10:40 p.m. Saturday. After that, officials said, there may be no way out for people who decide to ride out the storm.
“If they do not leave the island today, they will be stuck on the island and we do not know what kind of conditions they may be facing. But they could be difficult. They could be dangerous,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.
The National Hurricane Center said late Saturday morning that a hurricane warning for the southern coast of New England, including Rhode Island, was being extended eastward, encompassing Block Island. It said a tropical storm warning for the coast of Massachusetts had been extended eastward, including Nantucket.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave. One state down, Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from this afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades.