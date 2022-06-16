SEBRING — Former Sebring mayor George Hensley has tweaked his suggestions for the city waterfront and presented them to the Sebring City Council.
The council and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency plan to scale back the $14 million to $20 million project, as designed by Kimley-Horn and Associates, to $6 million, or less.
The council has lent $6 million to the CRA for projects, with the waterfront in the forefront. Hensley suggests the city can keep some existing features to lower the cost to closer to $2 million.
RedesignHensley suggests the city have Kimley-Horn or another firm redesign a plan for the shore and park areas, keeping most existing buildings.
SeawallHe suggested keeping the seawall and cap. The walkway is wide enough for strolling and could accommodate benches, Hensley said.
Kimley-Horn designs show 200 feet of beach/swim area on the north side and 150 feet of beach/swim area on the south side. Hensley said another seawall on the south beachfront might not be feasible, but he’d like it considered.
PavilionsHensley suggests the city keep the existing pavilions where they are, with the dedication plaques already in place, and just repair and repaint them.
RetentionRather than have the retention pond in the midst of the park, Hensley suggests moving it to the southern end, out of the way of beach-goers, allowing a continuous green space between pavilions, parking and the beach.
TreesKeep the trees, Hensley said. Trim them, as necessary, but retain a shade canopy over the park. He noted that the city has already started this work.
ParkingHensley recently invited city officials to the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Center to help him carry fully stocked and iced coolers from the parking areas atop the hill to the beach at the bottom. It was rough going, according to Council President Tom Dettman. While he apologized for any strain that may have caused city officials, Hensley said parents have to do the same with kids in tow.
To move parking closer, he suggested the following:
- Relocate and remodel the Women’s Club building on the western shore as a new civic center, demolish the Jack Stroup Sebring Civic Center and rename the entire park area for Jack Stroup.
- Remove all parking by the water west and south of the civic center, make the civic center footprint into a lower-tier parking lot, and abandon any plans to remove or redesign parking and drop-off points for the library or for Highlands Lakeside Theatre.
Peter Pollard, Highlands Lakeside Theatre board member, preferred Hensley’s plan to leave a one-way circular drive in front of HLT. Pollard said it would avoid traffic conflicts with a previously suggested two-way driveway and preserve parking on the hill above HLT.
Discussions on parking and the civic center also included thoughts of demolishing most of the civic center, but keeping the north end with a meeting room, kitchen and bathrooms, for use as a public meeting space, concessions and restrooms to serve the waterfront.
PlaygroundKeep it where it is, Hensley said, but make safety improvements or upgrades.
Green spaceMake the area between parking, the beach and the pavilions into a true green space, level to host events or concerts, and with restrooms on the southern end where the city plans to demolish a house. Also, Hensley suggests upgrading the existing restrooms with new tile floors and walls and new fixtures.
MaintenanceHave Sebring Public Works place a priority on taking care of the park, and increase police presence and lighting to reduce unwanted nighttime activities.