AVON PARK – Jason Glenn Henson, 27, of Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday. He was arrested for two separate cases and now faces charges of misdemeanor larceny, vehicle theft in one case and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery in the second.
According to the HCSO arrest report, Henson allegedly stole a golf cart from a church on Highlands Boulevard in Avon Park about 11 a.m. A person working at the church saw Henson driving off with the cart and yelled at him to stop.
“I’m trying to get home, call the police,” Henson replied, the report said.
A short time later, about 1 p.m., a tip was called in to HCSO that said Henson was responsible for the theft. The cart was found at a residence on Sedgewick Road in Avon Park.
During the investigation, deputies were dispatched to an address where a victim told deputies she thought Henson was trying to kill her. The victim also told deputies Henson had been awake for four days from a methamphetamine high, causing him to hallucinate.
According to the report, a cord was placed around the victim’s neck which she was able to remove but got a small laceration to a finger. Then, Henson allegedly chased her with a pipe wrench “attempting to strike her.”
The deputy did note he found an HDMI cable and a pipe wrench at the residence.
Henson is being held without bail in the Highlands County Jail.