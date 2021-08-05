I have always loved cats – believing that men would be perfect if only they purred. Then you would know they were having a good time no matter how they tried to hide it. But I digress ...
Once I came upon a 27-pound Maine Coon cat at the Humane Society of Highlands County. Old, cranky, with a nasty disposition but beloved by the staff, she had been there for about three years. Nobody wanted her. The loving volunteers would let this huge cat out of her somewhat small cage nightly so she could stretch and wander around in the one-room building. They teared up with happiness when I took her home. She didn’t like me much at the beginning. Early on, I wasn’t sure if I could keep this cat I could barely lift. I tried out many names but finally, prompted by that roar of a purr she eventually displayed, I named her Harley D. – for the motorcycle. Often pets ‘happen’ to us. We have no intention of adopting one but somehow we come to realize the “good home” they deserve is our own.
I have a long history with pets. I bet you do too. People have grown rich writing about them and some pets have become famous as a result. Who can forget watching Brady, the yellow lab of our local Fox13 weatherman, grow from a rambunctious puppy to a beautiful grown-up dog during the pandemic? I miss Brady. Right now, I am waiting for the September release of a new book by the Alabama-born author (Pulitzer Prize winner) Rick Bragg about his own dog.
We never had any ‘real’ pets when I was a child in the ‘40s but we had a series of memorable ones. Soon after my Norwegian grandmother moved from Brooklyn to Hollywood, Florida, my parents and the three of us kids followed, camping at her house until we found our own place. The little wooden house way out in the ‘boonies’ of West Hollywood was too small from day one but Dad intended to enclose the one-car carport as a third bedroom.
I remember the blistering-hot ‘moving day.’ Several visiting relatives from the ‘old country’ had just arrived in the United States, expecting to stay with Grandma Heede for a while. After moving our few belongings into the house, the men stood around drinking from flasks in the dirt yard while the women sat in the tiny house with all doors and windows open to the oppressive heat. The Norwegians were dressed in their heavy black traveling clothes, their light skin an alarming red from the heat, black stockings of the women rolled down to their thick-heeled, laced-up shoes.
The men, as usual, had been drinking, sitting on the running boards of the big, old black cars, laughing, cursing the heat, urging the women to “Wrap it up! Let’s go home.”
My 8-year-old brother John found a beautiful black and white, long-haired, fluffy-tailed wild thing. “Daddy, can we keep the kitten?” My tipsy father said, “sure” and closed it in one of the empty cardboard boxes lying outside in the yard. “Take it and give it to Grandma,” he told John.
John did what he was told. Within moments kids and black-clad women were pouring out of every door and window screaming and running. A pungent odor wafted out behind them. The men roared with laughter; the women smacking them with their big handbags. Everybody tumbled back into the cars and drove back downtown. We had to stay with Grandma for another few weeks while the Norwegian relatives had to find somewhere else to stay, less than welcome anywhere due to a certain, lingering fragrance.
Dad tried to enclose the carport, giving up on both the marriage and the project within a year’s time. An open space in the floor about four inches wide remained the full length of the small house, open to the dirt below. One late night, we three kids were awakened by a tap-tap-tap on the linoleum and found a beautiful black and white skunk on the kitchen floor. She made frequent visits for years and often brought litters of babies with her. We would sit quietly on the floor in the dark watching. They came almost to our outstretched hands as we offered them whatever few leftovers we had – bread crumbs mostly. Now and then we lay on the floor and drifted off to sleep, awakening to find they had gone home.
It never occurred to us that we might be sprayed. I guess it never occurred to the skunks to be afraid of us either. We didn’t tell our exhausted, often-absent mother of the nocturnal visits. This went on until I was 12 and Paul 10 when the State of Florida discovered we had been living alone there for two years and took us away. When next we saw our mother, months later, it was in a judge’s chambers where my older brother (who had been living, for years, in New Jersey with my father) ‘testified’ as to what our living situation had been. We grew to adulthood in separate foster homes.
It was the best thing that ever happened to either of us and I have been partial to black and white cats – and men who could muster a purr every now and then – ever since.
J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident at Spring Lake.