With competition for employees at historic highs, one trade association is ramping up recruitment efforts to reach potential workers earlier and more creatively than ever. This is a smart approach that may be a harbinger of things to come.
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) has created a campaign called “Creators Wanted” that will visit schools and community gathering places around the country in coming months to attract future workers to that industry. Creators Wanted features a tractor-trailer-mounted escape room and “immersive experience” designed to hold kids’ attention while also overcoming stereotypes that keep students from choosing careers in manufacturing.
Jamie Hennigan, NAM’s vice president of communications, told us workers are the only thing keeping the U.S. from dramatically growing its manufacturing output. According to the group’s estimates, that industry will need to fill 4 million jobs by 2030. The Creators Wanted campaign aims to reduce the skills gap in the U.S. by 600,000 workers by 2025, and increase the number of students enrolling in technical/vocational schools or reselling programs by 25%. Those are lofty ambitions, probably too lofty for a PR campaign and an escape room. But the impulse is well-conceived and perfectly timed.
Just this week, more news broke about rising competition for skilled workers as the economy continues a strong rebound from the pandemic. Many new job openings nationwide are in manufacturing, according to reporting from this newspaper’s business team.
Growing a skilled workforce is an area where focus should be directed.
In addition to that need, NAM’s move is smart in light of shifting attitudes about college. Pandemic disruptions along with the soaring price of college have left many potential students looking elsewhere for their future. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, enrollment in higher education dropped by 603,000 students this spring, seven times the decline from a year earlier, which was also down.
In the past, if industry groups competed for the attention of high school kids at all, which was rare, those efforts were aimed at the college-bound crowd. NAM’s campaign is an indication that is changing.
Creators Wanted is a clever approach that teens will enjoy. We encourage parents and guidance counselors to consider it. But the larger point here is about the pipeline of workers needed to ensure our economy can continue to grow. NAM has taken the initiative to improve that pipeline, putting them ahead of the competition for now. We hope to see others join that race soon.
An editorial from the Dallas Morning News.