I love cheese and eat all kinds of it, but that’s because I am among the lucky ones who has no genetic problems processing it. Today I’m going to talk a lot about cheese, just as one example to make the case against tyramine, which causes headaches.
Cheese has tyramine in it, and that’s bad for people who are prone to headaches and migraines. Tyramine itself is called a “monoamine” compound, which means it has just one “amine” group in its structure.
Do you know what breaks down monoamines when we produce them or eat them through cheese? A special oxidase enzyme that makes these otherwise powerful chemicals linger around too long and cause discomfort. In the tyramine case, as you can surmise, we need a “monamine oxidase” or MAO enzyme to break down all the Parmesan cheese in your fettuccine Alfredo. If you don’t have enough MAO, or you have a genetic propensity not to make enough of this specific enzyme, you will not be able to handle Parmesan and many other aged cheeses without soon getting a headache, high blood pressure or anxiety.
Researchers figured this out long ago in the 1950’s when they developed antidepressant medications called MAO inhibitors, which obviously block MAO enzyme from doing its job and breaking down cheese. People who took the medicine experienced spikes in blood pressure, nausea, heart palpitations and/or headaches whenever they ate foods containing tyramine (like cheese).
No one is 100% sure why the tyramine triggers a migraine, but we have some ideas. We know that lowering tyramine in your diet is a good thing if you are headache prone. Another way to say this is that cheese is a migrenade for some of you. That’s a term I use throughout my book titled “Headache Free,” available on Amazon.
The umbrella categories of foods that can trigger tyramine-related problems include those that are cured, fermented, aged, curdled or soured. These are also the same foods that are highest in histamine by the way. Here I will list a handful of popular but problematic tyramine rich foods that you should avoid if you have MAO problems:
- Cheese, all of them (especially aged ones – Brie, Bleu, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Swiss)
- Sauerkraut
- Sourdough bread
- Red wine
- Miso soup
- Bean curd
- Tofu and tempeh
- Soy and Teriyaki sauce
- Salami
- Pickled herring
- Tap beer
So those who are prone to tyramine headaches are those who have slow (or down regulated) MAO enzymatic pathways. For example, pregnant women, those with elevated estradiol and those with genetic hindrances in their MAO pathway.
If you’d like to learn about helpful hacks for this condition, or simply read the longer version of my article, please sign up for my free newsletter at suzycohen.com. Also, there is a lot of information and a low-tyramine diet available at the website for the National Headache Foundation.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.