LAKE PLACID — The Town of Murals is growing once again through annexations. During Monday evening’s meeting of the Lake Placid Town Council, the council members voted unanimously to adopt the voluntary annexation of several properties contiguous to the town.
Monday was the second reading and adoption of the proposed properties to be annexed. The properties are located throughout the town from Lakes Blue and Clay to Interlake Boulevard, Lake June Shores and Lake Saddlebags subdivision to County Road 17.
According to ordinance 2020-803 in the agenda package, the ordinance will be effective 10 days from when it was adopted. The properties will have the same benefits as other property owners in the town. They are also under the same laws and regulations that apply to the town.
In addition, the town will be responsible for providing solid waste removal for the properties the day after the annexation is effective.
The owners and the addresses are: 16 Lake June Road, 1428 County Road 17 North, owned by Donna S. Thompson Trust; 1312 County Road 17 North, owned by Cynthia Y. Bell; 1240 County Road 17 North, owned by Clarissa T. DuFour Trust; David Sofia at 507 Twyla Blvd.; 506 Twyla Blvd, owned by Jose Hernandez; George L. Conant’s property at 525 Lake Blue Drive; 603 Lake Blue Drive, owned by Lafayette C. Felder III and Linda F. Felder; 135 Alderman Drive, owned by Victor M. Tavarez Jr. and Diva Tavarez; property of W.K. Sanford and Kelly K. Sanford at 163 Alderman Drive; 719 Lake Clay Drive South, owned by A.B. and Angela Marie L. Scarborough; 701 Lake Clay Drive South, owned by Steven and Mary T. Cicione, and Sonya Johnson’s property at 638 West Interlake Blvd.
The next town council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.