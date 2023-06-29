The Sun 'N Lake of Sebring Improvement District Code of Conduct for Recreational Amenities states that users of district amenities are expected to comply promptly with requests from district staff and respect the rights and privileges of all other users.
In addition, they must refrain from conduct that may:
- Disrupt or obstruct enjoyment of any amenity, activity, or event.
- Constitute an attempt or intent to harm and/or inflict injury on others.
- Result in the damage or theft of district property.
- Be considered lewd, obscene, or indecent, including profanity, harassment, discrimination, intimidation, threats, or other offensive language or behavior.
Residents had recently complained to supervisors about a group of people using the basketball courts in full view of the pool, who were using foul language and even urinating in the grass beside the court.
- Refrain from possession, consumption or being under the influence of any illegal drugs, and understand that impairment from alcohol or legally prescribed drugs may also result in rejection of services or removal from district property.
- Understand and agree that a person's appearance, behavior, speech and/or body odors that give suspicion of being under the influence or impairment of alcohol or drugs, thus making a safety risk to themselves or others, may result in rejection of services, removal from district property, and/or contact to law enforcement.
- Understand and agree that possession or use of any weapon is prohibited, outside of a person holding a valid permit to carry said weapon pursuant to state law, is doing so within the confines of that state or local law and is not engaging in any unlawful use of said weapon, meaning that they have the weapon on their person and within their control at all times.
- Provide identification upon request by district staff, under penalty of rejection of services or removal from district property.
- Understand and agree that children 10 and under must be accompanied and supervised by a responsible person age 16 or older at all times on district property, and that minors without adults must provide adult contact information upon request, under penalty of rejection of services and/or contact of law enforcement.