A group of historical enthusiasts has organized to put together an event marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of Highlands County.
The Highlands County Heritage Association Inc. is planning a festival for the centennial celebration. It will be held April 17-18 at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate.
Jim Pollard, president of the nonprofit, said he thought the various historical organizations in the county should combine forces and do a heritage festival to commemorate the milestone. However, none of them could commit to be able to handle that large of a project. So, Pollard said, seven people who are involved with the Avon Park and Sebring organizations decided to incorporate.
The organization, which is dedicated to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage of Highlands County, started incorporation paperwork in December. Pollard said that has been completed and now it has applied to the federal government for 501(c)(3) status.
Pollard believes there are people who don't know much about history and aren't interested in it.
"It's our job as historians to try to make it interesting enough that they will pick up little tidbits ... to perk their interest so they might have a little more knowledge," Pollard said. "This is why we are wanting to do this."
Pollard said people should have an appreciation for history, "the heritage that they came from."
The festival is going to be an annual event. Pollard said it will likely be held at the estate because it is "such a rich place" to do with history.
"We are excited about this, and we're already looking forward to more events," he said.
Pollard is hopeful that a program similar to Ag-Venture can be set up in the county's schools.
Ag-Venture is designed to give third-graders a better understanding of local agriculture.
According to Pollard, fourth-graders in the state are required to learn about Florida history. He wants to partner with the school system and develop a program on the property in conjunction with the Cracker Trail Riders. Pollard added that it is "always a great experience" when the people and the horses stop for lunch at the estate.
"I think it will work if we can partner together," he said.
Pollard said they might have to start with private schools because "they are not constrained by the same things that the state requires."
The group meets at the Sebring Historical Society, 321 W. Center Ave. It is planning to set up a patron program. Those who participate will have their names included in a book about Highlands County. Pollard said additions are being made to the book that was published in 1971 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the county.
"That book should be available for sale at the festival and then thereafter," he said.
For more information, call Pollard at 813-763-1453.