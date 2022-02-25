FORT BASINGER — The Heritage Association has scheduled the Heritage Festival for March 12-13 at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate at Fort Basinger. This estate, a former homestead of the John Pearce family, dates back to 1870 as a cattle ranch. It is now privately owned and opened for this special event. The estate is on U.S. 98 at County Road 721.
This is an educational, family-friendly event. Headlining the event is the popular Christian musician Tommy Brandt in concert plus local entertainment and craft and food vendors. The furnished historic home will be open for tours and the 1910 Fort Basinger School will house quilt exhibits. Other attractions include a Cowboy Circus, Toby’s Clowns, a cow camp and the Florida Cracker Trail Riders, and the 400-year Liberty Tree dedicated last year.
Visitors can take a guided ecological boat tour on the Kissimmee River on Saturday and learn about the 44-mile river restoration project and enjoy the wildlife.
Sponsor and vendor opportunities are still available. For more information, call Pat Harrison at 772-834-6630 or email info@heritageassociation.org