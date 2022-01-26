Herman S. “Doc” Conley
Herman S. “Doc” Conley entered into life Jan. 2, 1930, in Lyons, Georgia. He went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The son of Charlie and Alice Conley, Doc served his country as a Navy submarine officer. He was also a police officer of Key West and Miami. He was an active member of Placid Temple Church of God in Lake Placid, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wynelle; sons, Dean and Jeff (Candyce); daughter-in-law, Corliss (Steve) Bair; grandchildren, Jason (Rachael) and Brittany. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Catherine.
Doc loved his family and friends.
A service for life will be held at Placid Temple Church of God at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 with Reverend Eric Burch officiating.