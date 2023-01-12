AVON PARK — A 23-year-old Avon Park man, arrested in December on five child porn charges, now faces 1,182 charges, and now four counts for possession of bestiality images.
Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez, arrested Dec. 29, but then released on bond, was re-arrested Tuesday from his home on West Findley Road in Avon Park. These new charges put against Hernandez on Tuesday are from just some of the images and files on one of 15 devices deputies seized in December.
Hernandez is in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $2.4 million bond.
Hernandez’s arrest last month stemmed from an investigation that started June 28, 2022, when the Sheriff’s SVU received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cybertip, which came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding naked and suggestive images of children.
On Sept. 16, following deputies’ search of online conversations between Hernandez and other Gmail and Discord service users, they found a conversation where he and another user discussed sexually abusing children. The other user said, at that time, that he was molesting a 9- to 10-year-old and gave advice to Hernandez on how to further his abuse of children.
Details of that conversation were redacted. However, reports said that those details, plus information provided to them by one internet site, were enough for arrest and search warrants.
In the December report, Hernandez denied ever having sexually explicit online conversations about children or looking at or uploading child pornography.
The new charges come after members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office examined the contents of just one of the 15 electronic devices that Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) members seized from his home in December.
Reports from Tuesday’s arrest noted that deputies seized a (Motorola) RAZR cellular phone and a Samsung S9 phone. On the RAZR, deputies did a quick search and found more than 600 images and videos depicting sexual interaction between adult and prepubescent males and females, including some as young as toddlers.
They found another 500-plus images without using search criteria on the files, from which they compiled the 1,182 charges.
The report states that “hundreds if not thousands” of additional charges might result from images and files that have since been found on the RAZR phone, but not yet downloaded and logged into evidence.
Because Hernandez possesses 10 or more child pornography items, and at least one contains either a child under age 5, sadomasochistic abuse of a child, sexual battery involving a child, sexual bestiality involving a child or a video, then each of the 1,182 charges he already faces have been enhanced from second-degree felonies to first-degree felonies.