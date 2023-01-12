AVON PARK — A 23-year-old Avon Park man, arrested in December on five child porn charges, now faces 1,182 charges, and now four counts for possession of bestiality images.

Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez, arrested Dec. 29, but then released on bond, was re-arrested Tuesday from his home on West Findley Road in Avon Park. These new charges put against Hernandez on Tuesday are from just some of the images and files on one of 15 devices deputies seized in December.

