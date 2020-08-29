LAKE PLACID — Two major events are happening in Highway Park this weekend, they are both free and the public is invited to attend. Highway Park is a subdivision of Lake Placid.
The Highway Neighborhood Council is hosting a walk-through of the Village Green Resource Center from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m. on Sunday. The resource center is located at 106 Washington St. in Highway Park. HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon said the entire center has been remodeled.
Normally, residents used the computers at the RCMA center but it was forced to close due to COVID-19. The Village Green Resource Center will allow residents to not only use the computers but to train on the computers too.
Guests will learn about the affordable housing efforts for the subdivision and sign-up for the program. New services offered to the community will be revealed that include internet use, copy center, guidance with filling out applications, forms and applications.
Hero Honored
Melvin Hawthorne Sr. will be honored at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of Anderson Street. A brick with his name and service information will be placed at the memorial.
Hawthorne was a PFC with the United Estates Army 101st Airborne Division from 1956-1958, according to his daughter. Hawthorne was in the division that President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent to escort and protect the Little Rock Nine, when nine black students attended the all-white school of Central High School.
The Hawthorne family donated the property where the Veterans Memorial was erected.