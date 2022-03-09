SEBRING — The trial of Timothy Hero – the Avon Park Winn-Dixie employee on trial for lewd and lascivious molestation of a young girl – got off to a dramatic start Tuesday.
Prosecutor Norda Swaby told jurors that Hero had lured a young girl into the employee bathroom with money and had then molested her.
On the other hand, Defense Lawyer Peter Brewer – who called Hero’s case an “emotional rush to judgment” – showed evidence to the jury that indicated the young victim was an emotionally and intellectually challenged youngster who changed her account twice. He also read from a deposition at which she admitted to lying about the crime. She told her interviewers that she lied because she was scared.
The Monday morning testimony began with the victim’s mother, who described the day her daughter claimed she was molested.
The mother said her daughter had struck up a friendship with Hero on their weekly trips to Winn-Dixie. On one occasion, the daughter went to find Hero, who worked in the dairy section of the store. When she did not return quickly on the day in question she and her husband went looking for her.
Not wanting to go into the men’s room, the mother asked the father to enter and look for their daughter.
According to police, the father found her daughter in a bathroom stall with Hero. Both had their pants down.
According to the mother, the father kicked the stall door and punched away at Hero as his daughter ran out into the store. She tearfully told her mother that she’d been raped.
The trial continues Wednesday morning.