They say be careful about meeting your heroes as they are often a let down. Meeting your favorite athlete or television personality is an exciting prospect. However, meeting them without the cameras rolling often reveals their true colors and the colors can be ugly. That could be one reason the Bible warns us not to make false idols.
This was not the case upon meeting Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd at a “Jeepin’ with Sheriff Judd” event last weekend. The Bartow event raises money for Polk County Sheriff’s Charities, which meets various needs in the community.
Judd is a bit of a local celebrity and is known for his hard stance on criminals. His determination to keep Polk County safe is evident in the large stings his deputies net. He is perhaps even more well known for his one-liners during press conferences.
PCSO Public Information Officer Alicia Manautou arranged an interview for myself and a colleague, Ruth Anne Lawson. Sheriff Judd cut an imposing figure dressed in a 10-gallon hat, cool shades, a button-down checkered shirt embroidered with the PCSO logo and boots. His smile and outstretched hand put us at ease immediately. Yes, I shook a hand during a pandemic. When Grady Judd wants to shake your hand, you just do it.
The interview couldn’t have gone better as Judd is comfortable with media and he spoke very passionately about the people of Polk County. He answered questions before they were asked.
At this point, some 40 minutes later, I thought to myself, “This guy is the real deal.” What I see in press conferences is what I am getting in person.
We did speak about COVID because the event was planned with social distancing and other safety precautions in place. I brought up that my coworker’s father was fighting for his life in an Orlando hospital with COVID, otherwise he would have been at the Jeepin’ event. Judd asked for his name and said he would keep her dad in his prayers and encouraged her to stay positive.
After a few more minutes, the interview wrapped up. Just as we were about to walk away with even more respect for the man behind the badge, he surprised us both. He took off his shades and asked if we could record a message on the cell phone to play later at the hospital for her dad. Of course!
In the short but heartfelt clip, Judd urged Ruth Anne’s father to get better so he can attend next year’s Jeepin’ event.
That’s it, in a nutshell. Meet people you admire but know people are fallible and will disappoint. It’s better to know the real deal. Who knows? You might be pleasantly surprised, and find out the person is really who you thought they were.
Before leaving, we did hit the merchandise tent for an autographed “Jeepin’ with Judd” bobble head figure – it was for a good cause.
Kim Moody is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Contact her by email at kim.leatherman@highlandsnewssun.com