SEBRING — “It only takes one” is the message that the National Hurricane Center reiterates every hurricane season. They urge us to be prepared from June 1 through Nov. 30 for the worst ... just in case.
This season Highlands County did see some activity with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on the west coast as a Category 4 storm and cut a path through central Florida. Ian had lost most of his punch by the time it came near to Highlands County. It is in the storm’s wake when we saw the best of humanity.
Highlands County had some local flooding, and high winds caused damage to fences, billboards and roofs. The power outages were widespread throughout the county and lasted for several days. Cell phones were out because of damage to the towers, which was a cause of frustration.
While the loss of power and cell service was an inconvenience, however, those of us who were here in 2017 can attest Hurricane Irma was much worse.
Some of our neighboring counties did not fare as well through Ian. Parts of DeSoto and Hardee counties were under several feet of water. In Hardee, water from the Peace River crested at 25 feet of water. In both counties, boats were needed to reach and rescue residents.
It didn’t take long for FEMA personnel to start knocking door to door and setting up the Disaster Relief Center. FEMA’s response seems to have been much more efficient this storm than Irma.
Heroes from Highlands County set out to help others as soon as it was safe to travel. Donations were accepted and volunteers drove the food and emergency items out to the counties where they were needed. Paths were direct to Hardee once the water receded off the roads. Mike Souther and Herb Somers drove out and met representatives from Send Me Missions to store and distribute the food, hygiene and baby items.
Churches and individuals delivered relief items while others were able to take a truck or trailer to where it was needed most. Neighbors helped neighbors and no one asked for anything in return.
Some like Souther and Mark Robbins have become veteran storm heroes. When a natural disaster strikes, it is not a matter of if they will go but when and where. Robbins is the founder of God’s Soldiers United Volunteer Missions. His focus is mainly cutting down trees from roofs and properties. He also helped board up broken windows after a hail storm hit Highlands County in April.
Robbins often helps people who are low-income and can’t afford a tree service. He cut a massive tree off a former customer’s property after Hurricane Ian.
Whether this was your first hurricane season or you’re a seasoned veteran, storms are a way of life in Florida. We compromise rough whether in the season and celebrate the lack of snow in the winter.