supplies (copy)

Send Me Missions in Wauchula was the recipient of hurricane relief supplies from Highlands County folks. From left: Sarah Idsardi and Nicole Daw, and Jay Hyman, Mike Souther and Herb Somers.

 RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF, FILE

SEBRING — “It only takes one” is the message that the National Hurricane Center reiterates every hurricane season. They urge us to be prepared from June 1 through Nov. 30 for the worst ... just in case.

This season Highlands County did see some activity with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on the west coast as a Category 4 storm and cut a path through central Florida. Ian had lost most of his punch by the time it came near to Highlands County. It is in the storm’s wake when we saw the best of humanity.

Recommended for you