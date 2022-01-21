SEBRING — If you normally use Heron Street in Sebring, you’ll now need another route. County crews will soon start ripping out the pavement for a complete road rebuild.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Heron, from Thrush Avenue south to Hammock Road, is in “bad shape,” with two to three inches of road base under the pavement, “which is next to nothing.” Roads, by modern standards, should have 10 inches, he said.
“It was very, very lightly constructed, I guess I would say,” Howerton said. “It was probably never intended for the level of traffic and the length of service that it’s had.”
The mile-long section needs to be totally reconstructed, he said. In addition, the roadway has rusted and clogged culverts that should facilitate water flow from west to east toward Lake Jackson. A lot of people didn’t even know they were there, Howerton said, and replacing them means digging up the entire roadway.
The narrow 22-foot-wide road will get widened to 33 feet, said Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison. Road crews will dig out four to five feet of shoulder area, distribute existing road base into the shoulder, and then lay down 10 inches of new road base for the travel lanes.
The budget to his department, he said, is $925,000 out of a $1.01 million total project cost, which includes permitting and striping.
Crews will have a soft closure at Thrush Avenue, allowing local traffic, and will have a hard closure at Hammock Road, allowing in only emergency vehicles. Crews will replace side-road culverts and pave side roads up to the main road. Then they will work northward from the south end, removing asphalt for both lanes and then working on each lane one at a time.
Culverts will have to go under the road itself at four locations, which will mean closing the road completely. Staffing will be an issue, too, Harrison said, with 27 side roads. Doing traffic control at those would tie up a third of his workforce, so he plans to do the road in sections, paving as they go.
It will look done at certain times, he said, but road crews will be a half mile away still working on another section.
Cost will be another factor, Harrison said. Culverts cost more per linear foot in the last year, raising costs by $20,000. The county also has an outside contract with a fixed rate because the county needed to be able to haul 28 tons of road material, compared to the county-owned 21-ton trucks. The only problem there, Harrison said, is that the other company’s drivers are quitting because of the fixed rate.
County officials are advising people on Hammock Road to consider detouring onto Brunns Road/Flare Road and people in Sebring Hills to use Sparrow Avenue, Whatley Boulevard or Thunderbird Road.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts noted that people living in Sebring Hills, including him when he lived there, use Heron Street to avoid U.S. 27. He asked if the lights on U.S. 27 at Hammock Road and Thunderbird Road would be adjusted to handle the extra traffic. Howerton said county officials have extended green lights as much as the Florida Department of Transportation will allow. However, he said an adaptive signal system will come online in a couple of months, which will also use computers and sensors to adjust signal times to accommodate traffic levels.