SEBRING — Heron Street in Sebring Hills still only has access to local traffic, but residents there won’t have to worry about dust anymore, at least on the southern half.
Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison said Thursday that the southern half of the mile-long project is done, more or less. It still needs striping, but the paving and drainage are complete for that section.
“All the ditch work is done on the south half mile,” Harrison said.
Now, he said, county crews have turned full attention to the northern half-mile section.
Wednesday found the road still closed with barricades at Hammock Road and a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy guarding the approach from the heavily-traveled local connector road for which Heron Street itself has been a collector road.
The mile-long section of Heron Street, from Thrush Avenue south to Hammock Road, is getting completely reconstructed. In mid-January, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told county commissioners that the street was in "bad shape," with just two to three inches of road base under the pavement which he called “next to nothing” compared to the standard 10 inches.
It was lightly constructed, Howerton said, and was never intended for the length of service it has had with the level of traffic it has handled.
Howerton cited rusted and clogged culverts that impeded water flow from west to east toward Lake Jackson, some of which had become covered over.
The project also has widened the narrow 22-foot-wide road to 33 feet. Harrison said in January that road crews would dig out four to five feet of shoulder area, distribute existing road base into the shoulder, and then lay down 10 inches of new road base for the travel lanes.
County officials said the first layer of asphalt and all sod has been laid from Hammock Road to Grosbeak Avenue. It still needs a final layer of asphalt.
The shell base material from Grosbeak Avenue to Thrush Avenue is installed and some final grading has started. Meanwhile, May will see work on the remaining mitered concrete end sections from Grosbeak Avenue to Thrush Avenue.
Repair of Heron Street is crucial, as it is the only road capable of taking traffic north off Hammock Road and moving it up to Thunderbird Road on the other side of Sebring Hills, and then to Schumacher Road, using residential streets through Sebring Country Estates.
From Schumacher, motorists can head up into Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, but at some point they will have to reconnect to U.S. 27, especially if they want to head west into Hardee County via State Road 64.
The only other direct connection to Hardee County is State Road 66, accessible by turning south on County Road 635 before reaching Highlands Hammock State Park.
Hammock Road will go to Hardee County through the park, but motorists then have to turn south at Parnell Road to connect with SR 66.
Highlands County commissioners have asked Howerton to look at a past proposal to extend CR 635 north through the border of the state park and adjacent Golf Hammock subdivision. That idea, when proposed approximately 20 years ago, was not acceptable to residents. Park officials would only have considered it if the county closed Hammock Road to through traffic.
That project was abandoned. Currently, the Heron connection to Thunderbird and then to Schumacher via Cougar Boulevard on the west side of Sebring Country Estates remains the fastest direct route from Hammock Road to Schumacher Road, without using U.S. 27.