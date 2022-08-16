SEBRING — If you need to use Heron Street, you may get your chance today.
The road is set to reopen by this evening, according to both county officials and county work crews on the scene.
SEBRING — If you need to use Heron Street, you may get your chance today.
The road is set to reopen by this evening, according to both county officials and county work crews on the scene.
Eddie Cardona, supervisor of Highlands County Traffic Operations, said that the yellow lines he and his crew were painting on the road at midday Monday were already dry that day.
The mix is ammonia-based, said Cardona, driving the line-painting truck with a four-worker crew. It makes for a faster-drying paint, he said. After a night curing, the reflective lines should be set.
It’s the finishing touch on a months-long project to rebuild the road, putting in more stable road base, more effective drainage and a wider road bed to accommodate the regular commuting traffic that the road usually carries.
For several months, those commuters and motorists, especially those looking to bypass part of U.S. 27 by taking residential streets through Sebring Hills to Thunderbird Road, have had to stay on Thunderbird and/or Hammock Road and drive straight out to the highway.
County officials said over the weekend that, throughout August, county work crews will still have lots to do on the stretch of Heron between Hammock Road and Thrush Avenue. Recent rain runoff has clogged new drainage pipes, and county crews need to pour forms for six driveways on the route.
Therefore, even though the road will reopen, motorists need to continue to use caution. Please follow all flag signals, road detour signs and other traffic control devices, whether barrels, cones or lighted barricades.
The Heron Street project represents a complete reconstruction of the roadway. Crews put in a four-foot paved shoulder with drainage pipes, and raised the roadway about four to five inches.
The road does not have sidewalks, yet, county officials said. However, the county has applied for state and other grants that would pay for sidewalks on the entire length of Heron Street.
Officials hope to hear back soon from the Florida Department of Transportation on that matter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.