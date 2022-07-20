Gradall on Heron Street

A Gradall excavator, driving behind this Highlands County Road and Bridge Department dump truck, scoops out the swale alongside Heron Street in Sebring. Work on the rebuilt road, with deeper road base, wider lanes and flowing drainage, has nearly completed.

 COURTESY PHOTO/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SEBRING — If you’ve had to exit Sebring Hills at Sparrow Avenue or take Hammock Road and U.S. 27 to reach Sebring Hills, you won’t need to much longer.

Highlands County officials expect Heron Street, a connection between Hammock Road and the subdivision, should be complete by the end of July. The second and final “lift” — layer — of asphalt is expected to go into place on Aug. 18.

Recommended for you