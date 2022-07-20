SEBRING — If you’ve had to exit Sebring Hills at Sparrow Avenue or take Hammock Road and U.S. 27 to reach Sebring Hills, you won’t need to much longer.
Highlands County officials expect Heron Street, a connection between Hammock Road and the subdivision, should be complete by the end of July. The second and final “lift” — layer — of asphalt is expected to go into place on Aug. 18.
Officials have reported that the project, originally expected to be complete in December, should be complete by the end of September, three months ahead of schedule.
In June, Road & Bridge crews completed the remaining concrete mitered end sections on the street from Grosbeak Avenue to Thrush Avenue, according to a county-issued announcement.
Crews completed all final grading on Heron and at designated county-maintained intersections, with any as-yet unpaved sections receiving the first lift of asphalt.
Throughout this month, road crews have been grading the swales for the final placement of sod. All excavating, hauling of material and road preparation should be completed by the end of July, the announcement states.
The second and final lift of asphalt is tentatively scheduled to be paved by Aug. 18.
The county did a complete reconstruction of Heron Street, with a four-foot paved shoulder, drainage work, raised roadbed — by four inches — to improve the drive for motorists and funnel drainage to Hammock Road.
However, the county did not plan sidewalks, yet. Officials have applied for grant funding to install sidewalks the length of Heron Street, the announcement states, and expect to hear from the Florida Department of Transportation by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, officials advise local traffic should use caution and to follow all posted detours and traffic control devices in place, as the county has not yet reopened the roadway to through-traffic.