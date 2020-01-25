SEBRING — Craig Herrick won the election Friday for the vacant landowner seat on the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors.
Herrick is filling the last two years of the term vacated by Dan Stegall. He joins Mike Gilpin, who was reelected for another four years to his landowner seat on Friday without opposition.
The board now consists of Gilpin, Herrick and the three popularly-elected supervisors: Joe Branson, Raymond Brooks and Neal Hotelling.
In-person turnout was slim Friday morning, although there were 60 ballots cast either that morning or in early voting, according to Sun ‘N Lake District Manager Tanya Cannady.
Final votes were taken during the special improvement district’s annual landowner meeting, 9 a.m. Friday at the Community Center on Edgewater Drive.
The landowner meeting started at 9 a.m. then recessed at approximately 9:30 a.m. given the low turnout. Cannady told officers at the landowners’ meeting that she had told everyone in the district of the election, via “e-Blast” emails and the monthly district newsletter.
David Schumacher, attorney contracted to represent the special improvement district, said that unless someone voted early, they had to be present at the start of the landowner meeting to vote in the election that day.
The landowners reconvened at 10:30 a.m., for five minutes, to state they would reopen the meeting at noon to open the ballot box and hopefully have a final tally by 1 p.m.
It actually took until 2 p.m.
Cannady told the Highlands News-Sun that accountants from Wicks, Brown & Williams were helping tally the votes. Each ballot, because the vote was based on land ownership, carried a notation at the bottom of how many votes that ballot was worth, Cannady said.
She explained that the district, based on the 2018 assessment figures, has 9,200 properties that were assessed at a total of $4.42 million.
Out of those, Cannady said that for 4,518 properties a total of $3.14 million in assessments had been paid in full, which then qualifies those owners to vote.
As with most elections, not all of them voted in this election.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg, who attended the event in an advisory capacity but did not run nor certify the ballots, told the Highlands News-Sun the election totals for the four candidates: Mark Camp, Craig Herrick, Javita McKinney and Ward Miller.
Herrick got 342,847 votes, followed relatively closely by Camp, a former supervisor, who got 223,337 votes.
Camp was originally appointed to the board in 2016 to fill a seat vacated by the late supervisor Richard Miller, but later resigned from the board on Nov. 7, 2018, while serving as board president.
By an interesting coincidence, Cannady said the last landowner election was in 2009, when Dick Miller won his seat. Voting went into the night, then, and the landowners had to reconvene their meeting at 8 p.m. to tally the votes.
The other two candidates were distant third and fourth place: McKinney had 3,520 votes while Ward Miller had 2,870.
This election might mark the last time members of the Sun ‘N Lake board get elected as landowner seats. The board is pursuing options to amend the district charter and have all elections by popular vote.
Schumacher told supervisors at their Dec. 27 meeting that he had met with County Attorney Joy Carmichael, and he believes the district can transition completely to popularly-elected seats with minimum effort.