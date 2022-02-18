SEBRING — James Anthony Hicks Jr., 22, of Sebring, was arrested on the morning of Feb. 11 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and firing a weapon for an incidence that took place on Feb. 5. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency.
The report shows deputies arrived at a residence on Maxanna Boulevard before 8 a.m. Feb. 5 regarding a gunshot that was heard that morning.
A deputy made contact with Hicks who told him he and the victim had been arguing the previous night so the defendant left. Hicks told the deputy he returned to the residence and the victim was in a white vehicle in the driver’s seat. Hicks also said the victim left his vehicle and went over to the driver’s window and began to hit the defendant with a “big stick.” Hicks told deputies the victim had a gun and shot it at the ground by Hicks’ feet.
His statement was mostly redacted. Hicks told deputies he did not want to press charges. Statements from a victim and a witness did not corroborate Hicks’ statement.
Deputies made contact with a witness who did not know the victim was waiting in his vehicle in her driveway. The witness said she heard yelling and went outside. The report states she saw the victim at Hicks’ driver’s window trying to hit Hicks with a “stick.” Hicks got out of the passenger side of the car and went into the residence. The victim went back to his own car and drove off. The witness said Hicks came out of the house and fired a gun toward the vehicle.
The deputy found a shell casing for a 9 mm in the road.
On Feb. 6 about 3:30 p.m., the deputy made contact with the victim who corroborated the witness’s statement.