Hicks: Residents still rattled over Hurricane Ian

Project Hope’s Thomas Hicks: “Hurricane Ian hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 4, I don‘t have to remind you.”

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — Thomas Hicks stood before the Lake Placid Town Council Monday evening to offer hope to hurricane victims.

But Hurricane Ian – which hit speeds of 122 mph in Lake Placid in September – was almost seven months ago? Isn’t everything back to normal?

Recommended for you