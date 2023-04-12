Hicks: Residents still rattled over Hurricane Ian

LAKE PLACID — Thomas Hicks stood before the Lake Placid Town Council Monday evening to offer hope to hurricane victims.
But Hurricane Ian – which hit speeds of 122 mph in Lake Placid in September – was almost seven months ago? Isn’t everything back to normal?
Not for everyone, said Hicks, program manager for Project Hope, a Federal Emergency Management Agency funded program to help those still suffering with anxiety, fear, and trauma from the storm. Hicks, connected to TriCounty Human Services Inc., was in Lake Placid to spread the word that the program is still operating – until Oct. 1.
“The reason I am here is because of Sept. 28, 2022, a date we will always remember,” Hicks told the council. “Hurricane Ian hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 4, I don‘t have to remind you.”
The storm continues to haunt the lives of many in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties, particularly those who were already suffering from post-traumatic stress, depression and/or lived in substandard housing that the storm took down.
“We are here offering counseling to those who are still struggling, going through a difficult time trying to get back on their feet,” Hicks said.
Anxiety is among the chief complaints Project Hope – which refers clients to mental health, substance abuse, and other resources – continues to see in Hurricane Ian survivors who huddled in the dark as winds above 100 mph roared outside. The storm’s effects were biggest in Lake Placid and southern Highlands County, and Hardee — with the Peace River 18-20 feet above flood stage – saw the destruction of trailer homes and other manufactured houses. Cars, motorcycles – primary sources of transportation – gone.
“We see people suffering from anxiety and deep depression, some are non-functional,” he told the Highlands News-Sun. “We had someone who was very withdrawn from society, but we got him into treatment.”
A Lake Placid resident called Hicks after Project Hope’s phone number appeared on the county Emergency Management Services Facebook page.
“She was calling asking for help. She was suffering from severe anxiety and had turned to alcoholism,” Hicks said. “We got her in treatment and she’s progressing through her treatments now.”
The woman also needed help putting a tarp on her roof and with other home repairs after the storm — a continuing situation for elderly individuals and women without families. The sense of helplessness is exacerbated by FEMA’s halting of its storm repair help.
“They are extremely frustrated. They need someone to vent to and we tell them we are here to listen. We encourage them – ‘Here’s a place where you can get clothing, get some help, get a roof.’”
With Hurricane Season 2023 little more than a month away, “people are thinking they didn’t get over the last one, so it’s going to heighten those anxieties over again,” Hicks said.
To contact Hicks, contact Project Hope at 863-255-6476.