This home is at 627 Sportsman Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $199,900 and is listed with Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Looks can be deceiving! This home has four bedrooms, two baths, a formal living room, two dining areas and a family room. There is an open kitchen and great outdoor space.
This home is located in the very desirable area of Harder Hall. If you enjoy golfing, you cannot pass up the opportunity to play at Harder Hall Golf Course, a 6,300-yard course designed by Dick Wilson.
If fishing is your passion then there is Little Lake Jackson and Lake Jackson. Lake Jackson can be accessed by the public boat ramp at Veterans Beach. Lake Jackson is approximately 25 feet at its deepest. A short canal links Lake Jackson to Little Lake Jackson.
This home is also within a short driving distance to Highlands Hammock State Park, for the hiking enthusiasts.
Within minutes, you can be near shopping and restaurants.
Come enjoy your best life in Florida. This home has enough room for your family or to entertain your guests. Do not let this hidden gem pass you by!
Price reduced to $199,900.
For more information or private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or email spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
