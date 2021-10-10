This home is located at 1616 Marble St. in Sebring. It is priced at $268,800 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This home is located in The Stone Ridge, a newer subdivision between Lakeview Drive and the Sebring Parkway. This home, built in 2018, has it all and will appeal to many buyers with its open floor plan, neutral colors, high ceilings and spacious kitchen.
The home has great curb appeal with a stacked stone front and paver walkway and driveway. The spacious home has 1,587 living square feet under air and 2,194 total under roof.
There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. A beveled front door welcomes you to the this totally move-in ready home with many upgrades added by the current owner. Entering the home into a foyer space with half wall which gives an open view to the living room and dining area. This space is the heart of the home and has cathedral ceilings and sliders to the tiled lanai with a distant view of the clubhouse and pool. This large space flows to the kitchen.
The kitchen will bring out the chef in anyone. Features of the kitchen includes lots of counter space and storage, breakfast counter for casual meals, granite countertops, several glass front cabinet doors for display and a pantry and laundry closet. The home comes equipped with a washer/dryer. The appliances are slate grey stainless steel.
The owners on-suite is a true retreat. It has sliding doors opening to the lanai. The two walk-in closets offer plenty of storage. The spa-like bathroom has a dual sink vanity, step-in shower and soak tub. The split floor plan includes two secondary bedrooms one that has single glass door, which is ideal for a home office. The guest/hall bathroom has a glass enclosure for the tub/shower and granite vanity counter. The flooring throughout the home is tile with the exception of the master bedroom and one guest bedroom that has carpet. Color palettes throughout the home is light grey.
The lanai with pocket glass sliding doors extends the living area bringing the outside in. The lanai is plumbed for a gas grill. The home is on city water and sewer plus gas. The tankless water heater is gas.
The HOA is $327 per quarter and covers community amenities that include a pool, hot tub, clubhouse with billiards, fitness center, game room, kitchen, lounge area and entertaining space along with your yard care. Also included is your lawn care.
Stone Ridge is a short walk or bike ride to the 10-mile multi-use walk around Lake Jackson. This home is perfect for year-round living or an ideal seasonal home for the winter.
For more information or to schedule a tour call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.