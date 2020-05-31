This home is located at 328 Mini Ranch Road in Sebring. It is priced at $429,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
In the well known, nice community of Mini Ranch, where there are no deed restrictions, this is a rare find. From the moment you drive through the gate onto the winding black top driveway you’ll notice all of the pretty Florida natural landscape and the spacious three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home with a three-car garage and an additional 50-by-30-foot detached garage, with three roll-up doors, very high ceilings and within that garage there’s a soundproof 15-by-22-foot air-conditioned room, currently being used as a craft room. There’s plenty of space in these garages to store your cars, trucks, boats, ATV’s, or to use it for a nice shop.
This property is fully fenced, situated on over five acres and zoned Agriculture so you can bring your horses and farm animals.
Step through a double door entrance to this split plan home with great room-like space, tile flooring throughout, a gas stone fireplace in the family room, a dining room with enough space for a china cabinet or hutch, and an 8-by-8-foot breakfast nook with glass windows overlooking the porch and backyard. Feel like a chef in this large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, two breakfast bars, plenty of cabinet space and recessed lighting.
The spacious master bedroom has french doors that lead to the porch and a great en-suite with a large double vanity, walk-in shower and tub. Your overnight guests can enjoy their privacy from the two extra bedrooms and the guest bath, on the other side of the house.
Start or end your day in the hot tub in the screened room, which also has a half bath. There’s also an indoor laundry room with lots of cabinets and closet space with washer and dryer included.
This home has all the room to roam and all the privacy you could ask for! In addition to the garages, there’s a pole barn, which currently houses the owner’s motorhome. The property has been recently fenced all the way around and it’s crossed fenced and with new sheds that were purchased to be used as barns. Owners are going back to New York, where their family is, and all their pets, dogs, cats, goats, geese, donkeys, pigs and chickens, are all going with them.
Located close to downtown, just off Kenilworth Boulevard, it is only a short drive to shopping, restaurants and the hospital. This home is ready for its new owners!
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077. MLS#272595