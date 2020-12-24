It was remote…even in the middle of a bustling city. No one of prominence would think to investigate this lowly habitation for a treasure…especially since the residents that lived there were farm animals.
Therefore, this was the perfect place to hide treasure…at least until the time had come to reveal this transcendent Jewel.
Where would you hide a treasure you want to protect? Not in plain sight though you may keep it accessible to enjoy.
Before my Mom went home to heaven, she gave me several pieces of jewelry that had meant a lot to her.
So, today, whenever I wear a piece of her jewelry, a sense of nostalgia and thanksgiving come over me for the lovely, godly and devoted Mom she was to me and my brother. However, it is the little lessons that I remember so fondly that are the ‘jewels’ I treasure most.
My husband Ken’s Mom didn’t have a whole lot of things to pass down. However, her legacy of love, faith and hope in the Lord were beautifully captured in an unexpected place. Her daughter found a journal she had kept for a time; something no one knew she had done.
We sat and read and laughed and cried as we heard her voice speaking through the pages. What a treasure we had uncovered.
On that first Christmas, God chose to reveal his Son first to the most unlikely group of people…the lowly shepherds. Perhaps, since he would be our Great Shepherd who would lay his life down for the sheep (us), he elevated them to a place of honor.
And though local prominent people did not know or care to pay homage to a tiny babe born in a stable, several Wise Men from the Orient did. They made a very long journey as they followed the stars and one particular star.
After about two years, they found Mary, Joseph and Jesus and brought their treasures…gold, frankincense and myrrh…to bless and acknowledge the King of Kings.
Eventually, this marvelous Treasure, Jesus Christ, walked the earth, healed the sick, died in our place, rose again on the third day…and is coming again to take all true believers to live with him forever.
This Treasure of all treasures has been revealed for all to know him. He is waiting on each of us to hold and keep him within our hearts.
As it says in Matthew 6: 21 NKJV, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
Blessed Christmas to all. Selah