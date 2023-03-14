SEBRING — A judge denied a violent felon’s request for reduced bond Monday.
Joseph Allen Thrift, who was sentenced to four years in prison in 2011 for burglary and other charges, is in jail for allegedly ramming his car into another vehicle containing his pregnant girlfriend at a sheriff’s substation.
Michael Durham, Thrift’s defense attorney, asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to reduce Thrift’s $31,250 bond so he can get back to work and support his new baby.
Thrift, 30, appeared in Cowden’s courtroom Monday afternoon.
According to a Highlands County Sheriff’s arrest affidavit, at 4:27 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, Thrift and his pregnant girlfriend got into an argument while the two were at AdventHealth Sebring.
Thrift drove off in his girlfriend’s Volkswagen, while the girlfriend and her mother got into her mother’s car and drove to a Sebring Wawa gas station. Thrift, driving his girlfriend’s Volkswagen Routan, pulled into the gas station and confronted them in the parking lot. The women drove off, with Thrift allegedly chasing them up U.S. 27 in his girlfriend’s car.
Panicked, the women made a U-turn at U.S. 27 and drove to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Avon Park substation for protection.
As the frightened women pulled into the substation parking lot, Thrift allegedly rammed their car with the Volkswagen, causing his pregnant girlfriend to fall out of the car, injuring her. He then yelled at her that the accident was all her fault, deputies wrote in his arrest affidavit. Before Sheriff’s deputies could exit the building and arrest Thrift, he ran away from the scene, which led to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
The injured pregnant woman was then taken by ambulance to AdventHealth hospital in Sebring where she was treated.
Deputies later arrested Thrift and charged him with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery on a pregnant person, leaving the scene with injuries and driving on a suspended license. If convicted, he can get up to 30 years.
On Monday, Durham urged Cowden to reduce Thrift’s bond so his client can get back to work and support his girlfriend and child.
“He has financial constraints and cannot afford to pay this high bond,” Durham said.
The girlfriend also was in court Monday to plead for Thrift’s release. She told Cowden that she depends on Thrift – who is a tattoo artist — for money and other resources. She told the judge that Thrift is not a danger to her or her child.
“He wasn’t himself, he’s really a good person and not a threat to society at all,” the girlfriend told Cowden. She also told Cowden that Thrift has “substance abuse issues, but only alcohol.”
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Nora Swaby urged Cowden to take note of Thrift’s past convictions for burglary, as well as his four-year prison sentence.
“He’s a danger to the community,” Swaby told Cowden. “He chased them in a vehicle up U.S. 27. He ran her car into her mother’s car. She fell to the ground and he yelled that it was her fault. She ran around the Sheriff’s substation to get away from him.”
Durham said Thrift would follow the judge’s pretrial release orders if allowed to go home.
“If he is bonded out, he agrees to take anger management, not drink alcohol, and will live with his biological mother, who is a retired correctional officer,” Durham told the judge.
Thrift kept talking over Durham as the lawyer presented his case.
Cowden told Thrift to stop.
“You have interrupted this entire time,” the judge said. “It is in your best interest to keep your mouth shut and let him do his job. If you put yourself at issue and start talking, prosecutors can ask you questions. I encourage you to listen and do what he is suggesting: To stay quiet.”
With that, Cowden denied Thrift’s request for reduced bond and remanded him back to county jail.