SEBRING – Judges and prosecutors in Highlands County are reacting to a Thursday Florida Supreme Court ruling that overturned a first-degree murder conviction because a witness could not see a defendant during online testimony.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada brought the ruling to the attention of lawyers in court Friday, declaring it important in this age of virtual court conducted over internet platforms.
“The right of confrontation is not absolute, everybody needs to be aware of that,” Estrada said. “This is very relevant to what we’re doing now.”
The higher court ordered a retrial for the killer of two men because a witness answering questions remotely could not see a defendant as she testified against him — which the court ruled denied the defendant the Constitutional right to confront his accuser.
The ruling is important because prosecutors, defense lawyers, and witnesses in Highlands County increasingly participate in court proceedings via Zoom, which uses internet cameras and microphones to keep people socially distanced during COVID-19.
The Sixth Amendment gives defendants the right to face their accusers, so Florida criminal procedure requires a defendant to be in the presence of a state witness during state testimony. Peter Avsenew, who was sentenced to death for killing two gay men in Broward County in 2010, was convicted in part on the testimony of his mother, which she gave from Polk County. Her testimony was later inserted into her son’s trial in Broward.
The defendant, his lawyer, the prosecutor, and the judge were in Broward County as she answered questions from her location in Polk County. There was one problem: The setup of the audio-visual equipment prevented Ms. Avsenew from seeing her son while she testified, violating the American right of defendants to confront their accusers.
“If you can’t see the person you’re testifying against, that’s not confrontation,” said Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz. “The purpose of confrontation is, when you’re physically there, the defendant is eyeballing you. It’s easier to say something that’s not true about someone when they’re not looking you in the eye.”
Defendants are present in the courtroom during trials and other hearings, but using Zoom, Estrada can conduct change-of-plea hearings and sentence inmates in the Highlands County Jail from his courtroom. He already makes sure they can hear the proceedings, but cautions lawyers to ask everyone the same question before proceeding with questions.
“Verify that everyone can see and hear during online testimony,” Estrada said “We always have to ensure our cameras are working properly.”
The ruling does not affect any cases in Highlands County, Kromholz said.
Avsenew is not off the hook; after his conviction he told a judge that he planned to kill again.
“It is my duty as a white man to cull the weak and timid from existence,” Avsenew, wrote the judge. He will be tried again on the same evidence.