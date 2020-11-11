Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.