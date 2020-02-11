SEBRING — Looking at paying bills from Christmas and Uncle Sam hasn’t given a return yet?
Don’t fret. Aside from annual events like the Roaring ‘20s Festival and Lake Placid’s Arts and Crafts Country Fair that took place this month, the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) has compiled a list of attractions that can provide family fun without straining the wallet.
According to the TDC, Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid have a “blend of quaintness and quirk” to satisfy the need to get out and go without giving up all your dough.
Maxwell Groves
The quintessential Florida experience, for tourists or residents, is a sip of orange juice in a rocking chair at a grove house, like the one at Maxwell Groves, a fruit stand since 1935.
Delight yourself also with citrus-flavored treats, such as preserves, jams, honey and a dairy-free orange soft serve ice cream made from freshly squeezed Florida orange juice.
Steve Maxwell himself might be there, to tell stories about his family, business and the citrus industry over the past several decades.
Sun ‘N Lake Preserve
On the far west end of Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District is an undeveloped area, much of which has been conserved into “The Preserve,” a “go-to place for locals and visitors alike,” according to the TDC, with a mix of hiking and biking trails and opportunities to see Florida wildlife.
The Preserve has freshwater marsh, cypress swamp, cutthroat grass seeps and environments, home to alligators, deer, turtles and river otters, among the many animals there.
Avon Park Air Force Range
While the Avon Park Air Force Range is a military training facility, it’s 100,000-plus acres are also open for outdoor recreation for both military personnel and the general public, whether that fun is fishing, birding, hunting wildlife and other outdoor recreation.
The TDC reports that visitors may hike the trails or pitch a tent and camp overnight. Hunting permit holders age 18 and older may bring up to three minors free of charge.
Jacaranda Hotel
Another piece of local history, the Jacaranda Hotel’s 1920s-style elegance will add a unique touch to any Sebring area visit.
Admire the hotel that once hosted guests such as Babe Ruth, Clark Gable and more through the 1920s. Though the Hotel Jacaranda exudes antiquity with its traditional touches, themed rooms, and historic elevator, it stays updated with new amenities and renovations for overnight guests.
Just outside is Avon Park’s historic Main Street and Mile-Long Mall with photo ops and quaint shops, the TDC states.
Wildflower Wayside Shrine Trail
Part of the Museum of Florida Art and Culture at South Florida State College, the Wildflower Wayside Shrine Trail — mofac.org/wayside — allows visitors to take a leisurely self-guided tour. Close-toed shoes, hats, water, sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended.
Archbold Biological Station
Open since the 1940s, Archbold Biological Station has hosted research all that time into Florida’s endangered plants and local ecosystems. A hike of The Discovery Loop, only a few hundred yards and 30 minutes long, provides one look at these habitats. The Explorers Loop, a half-mile long, features denser habitat and more informational signs along the path. Give that one an hour.
Donaldson Park
Perfect for hosting a weekend barbecue, a quick getaway, a day trip to a playground or an evening of s’mores and hot dogs, Donaldson Park provides a neighborhood beach area for swimming and sandcastles, the TDC states.
Donaldson is also ideal for boating or hosting an outdoor party. City Pier Beach in Sebring and H.L. Bishop Park in Lake Placid also offer the same amenities.
Military Sea Services Museum
With veteran volunteers giving guided tours, get rare information and once-in-a-lifetime stories from the Military Sea Services Museum, a “military must stop” for the whole family.
The museum features a “Memory Walk” displaying veterans names carved in stone and brick. Guests have an opportunity to add names of their own family members who have served.
The Murals of Lake Placid
With 49 murals in downtown Lake Placid, you can learn a lot about the town or Florida history, local wildlife and local culture from just the large-scale hand-painted works that make Lake Placid an unforgettable piece of any vacation.
Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum
Filled with fascinating memorabilia, the Lake Placid Historical Museum shows a locally filmed video, a brief overview of the city’s history. Tours with Lake Placid residents provide stories about each and every photo, sculpture and artifact.
History buffs will also love the Avon Park Depot Museum and can relish in Avon Park’s past and the Sebring Historical Society, where they can learn all about the City on a Circle. There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated.