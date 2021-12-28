As of today, only three more days remain until the world flips the page on yet another year. As crazy as we thought 2020 was, 2021 brought its own challenges to the world around us. We saw the opening stages of President Biden’s presidency, we suffered through the delta and omicron variants, and several natural disasters struck our nation. The nation also stood and watched as several juries convicted or acquitted the defense in several landmark cases, such as Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case or Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha. Unfortunately, we saw as ignorance took over many people and led them to commit violence against Asian Americans who just wanted to live a peaceful life.
Yet, it was not all bad. We finally saw the widespread use of vaccines that are accessible to all Americans and that has limited the amount of deaths to this terrible virus.
For our community, there is much to be optimistic about. Sebring tends to be very isolated from everything so not much of the bad has massively impacted us. We have a sense of normalcy in this small town that many major cities do not have, even those in our own state. There is no vaccine mandate nor will there ever be in our state, thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis. Also, we have much to be optimistic about in terms of our city’s growth. We have more small businesses opening up, which are vital to any economy. We also have the strong return of the iconic 12 Hours of Sebring, which should bring in a flood of tourists and business to our local economy. That is in addition to the numerous sports events that consistently attract participants and spectators from all across the state.
Finally, we may continue to see the arrival of larger, desired food chains. Wawa was a much desired franchise and we were blessed to see three open up in Highlands County. The arrival of a Chick-Fil-A was a bombshell announcement this past year and we should see more developments of their arrival over the next year.
On a more personal level, 2022 is the year in which I finally graduate. I remember sitting in elementary school and calculating my graduation year, then thinking that it was an eternity away. Now, graduation is a reality and I am actively planning to finish my journey in the public school system. I have applied to several colleges, taken my senior photos, and am currently deep into the most challenging part of the IB Diploma Programme.
Regardless, it is still exciting to continue my senior year. I have been blessed to be able to say that my senior year has been extremely good to me and I am extremely excited to see out the second half of it. Of course, that means that many goodbyes and endings are coming soon, but I am fully aware that a new journey follows. When the time to leave does come, I leave knowing what I have accomplished locally and what I intend to accomplish at higher levels.