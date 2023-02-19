SEBRING — To the cheers of friends and family, Highlands County high school athletes and their coaches introduced themselves to the media and public Saturday at Lakeshore Mall.

Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park high school tennis, flag football, softball, track and field, boys weightlifting and baseball teams begin their spring season in the next several weeks. Teams spoke of larger squads, challenging schedules and hopes for victory during the Highlands News-Sun Media Day.

