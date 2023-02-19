SEBRING — To the cheers of friends and family, Highlands County high school athletes and their coaches introduced themselves to the media and public Saturday at Lakeshore Mall.
Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park high school tennis, flag football, softball, track and field, boys weightlifting and baseball teams begin their spring season in the next several weeks. Teams spoke of larger squads, challenging schedules and hopes for victory during the Highlands News-Sun Media Day.
Tim Smolarick, publisher of the Highland News-Sun, interviewed athletes on the mall’s center stage to learn about their interest and motivation in their chosen sport. The coaches answered questions about the training, competitions, scoring, etc. involved, as well.
Coach Gary Demarest mentors the Sebring High School ladies’ varsity flag football team. His squad of 54 players not only play Lake Placid and Avon Park teams, they must drive long distances to compete with other flag football teams.
“We play all the way from Tampa to the rest of the state,” Demarest said as his squad watched fellow athletes on the stage. “Everything is two hours away; we’re trying to get teams closer to us.”
Flag football, which he says is the number one girls sport in the country, now offers college opportunities.
“The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and junior colleges now offer scholarships for flag football,” Demarest said. “One of our players got a $10,000 scholarship for Warner College.”
The team’s first test will be a Feb. 25 tournament at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice field next to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Victoria Langfeldt, coach of Avon Park High School’s softball team was on hand with her team. As her ladies awaited their turn on the stage, the coach applauded the Media Day event. The newspaper holds three each year.
“It’s the first time I’ve done Media Day,” she said. “It’s very good for the athletes to have them show their support for each other.” As for the interviews with the young athletes, “I think it instills confidence in them. Some are still getting used to public speaking.”
Kaitlyn Marshall, pitcher for the Avon Park High School varsity softball team says she and her teammates are looking forward to having a larger squad this spring. They struggled a bit last year without enough players. This year, they have a full team and four subs — a total of 13 girls.
“I like doing the media event,” she says. “It puts the team out there and draws people’s attention to our games. We need the community’s support with all the challenges it takes to field a team.”
The teams from Sebring High School were featured first, followed by Avon Park High School, then Lake Placid High Saturday afternoon. The Highlands News-Sun will preview seasons for all three high schools in a special section Feb. 25.
The late afternoon belonged to Lake Placid High School athletes. The boys and girls tennis team took to the stage to field questions from Smolarick as LPHS Athletic Director Jason Holden watched from the sidelines.
“We have about 130 athletes participating in softball, boys and girls tennis, baseball, boys and girls track, boys weightlifting and flag football this spring,” Holden said. “We are excited about the upcoming season. Each of our teams have a great deal of talent.”
Some teams have started playing matches, such as tennis, baseball and softball in the third week of February.
Like Sebring and Avon Park, the girls flag football has to travel to other counties to fill out their playing calendar.
“They travel all the way to the west coast and east coast of Florida, depending on who we play,” Holden said.
Playing teams in other districts provides them a variety of opportunities to see how other teams compete, he said.