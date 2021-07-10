SEBRING — Today, a student can graduate from high school not only with a diploma but also with a certificate of accomplishment in a vocational field. That can enable him or her to gain an entry level position directly upon graduation.
In Florida, the position of veterinary assistant is an entry-level position in the growing field of veterinary medicine. A student can become a certified vet assistant if his or her high school offers the program. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it’s a job seeker’s market in all veterinary employment categories.
Sebring High School started a veterinary assistant program about six years ago and Avon Park High School, about two years ago.
Katherine Fernandez, who teaches the SHS program, explained to this correspondent how it works.
The veterinary assistant program is an elective. Each student must complete 250 hours of classroom training and 250 hours outside the classroom under the supervision of an experienced vet technician or a veterinarian. Classroom training takes place between freshman and junior years and volunteer internships during the senior year.
After successful program completion, students are eligible to take the Florida Veterinary Medicine Association’s Certified Veterinary Assistant exam. A passing score is 70 or higher.
Before they can graduate, students also must complete certain required math, science and English classes that every high school student must pass.
The program has helped jumpstart veterinary careers.
Talia Toussaint graduated from Sebring High School with her Veterinary Assistant Certification in 2018.
“As a child, I knew I wanted to work with animals. When I saw that Sebring High School had the veterinary assistant program, I knew I had to be in that program. Just knowing that I would get one foot in the door of my dream career at such a young age was so exciting for me,” she recalled.
Paige Thompson and Destiney Turner, 2021 SHS graduates and Certified Veterinary Assistants, agree with Toussaint.
“The vet assistant program is a great starting point. Classes cater to different styles of learning. Students get hands-on experience with animals in the on-campus barn behind the school,” Thompson said.
Following up on Thompson’s statement, Turner added, “The program is not just about caring for dogs and cats. It’s also about livestock animals, like the goats, pigs and cows housed in the barn.”
“You learn about the different animal breeds, their body parts and organ systems, their patterns of behavior, and their dietary needs,” she said.
According to the SHS Program of Studies Guide, students also learn about low-stress handling of animals, restraint techniques, the parameters of physical exams, diagnostic and therapeutic testing, pharmacology and the administration of medications.
They’re introduced to surgical preparation and procedures, anesthetic equipment, monitoring devices and basic radiography techniques, and pet grooming, as well as basic principles of managing a veterinary practice and other animal care businesses.
According to Kylieann Stevenson, who will graduate in 2022, Fernandez is a significant part of the reason for the program’s success. “She is wonderful. She takes time to listen and pay attention to her students. She wants fo make sure we understand the concepts behind what we are learning,” Stevenson said.
Much is learned through internships.
Toussaint took her internship at Sebring Animal Hospital.
“Dr. Larry Jernigan and the staff had a big impact on me. Because of what I learned there, I gained more responsibility at my next job more quickly than would have been the case otherwise,” Toussaint said.
After graduation, Toussaint moved to Canada where she has been working as a vet assistant at Bank Street Animal Hospital for three years. She has been trained to do intake exams, take x-rays, draw blood, and do lab work. She also helps the technician with surgery induction, monitoring, and recovery.
In 2020, she was accepted into the vet technician program at Algonquin College in Ottawa. Vet technician is the next level of seniority after vet assistant.
Turner performed her internship at the Humane Society of Highlands County. She worked in the animal shelter where she helped to manage the dogs and cats and to get them ready for adoption. She also interned at the Humane Society’s Affordable Care Clinic which opened in September 2020. After completing her internship, she became a full time employee at the Affordable Care Clinic.
“I’ve learned a lot from Dr. Carpenter, who oversees the shelter animals, and Dr. Stewart, who operates the clinic. I’ve enjoyed my interactions with pet owners too. It’s been a really good experience,” Turner said.
Thompson is employed by the Dawg House Pet Resort in Lake Placid, where she also interned.
“We make sure the animals have time to go outside, run around, do their business, and play. We clean up their rooms and make sure they’re comfortable. It’s rewarding to see how thankful the owners are that their pets are being well taken care of,” Thompson explained.
Stevenson will enter her senior year of high school this fall and doesn’t yet know where her internship assignment will be. But her dream is to be an equine vet, and she has her eyes set on interning at Steel Equine Veterinary Services and Performing Arts Center in Zolfo Springs. Her longer range goal is to attend Texas A&M Veterinary School. Stevenson owns two horses and participates in various equestrian competitions.
“The vet assistant program opens lots of doors. You can have a good career as a certified vet assistant. You can continue your studies in veterinary school or you can go into an animal-related profession like biology. If you’re also a pet owner, you know how to make that animal happy,” Fernandez said.