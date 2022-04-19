SEBRING — Sebring and Lake Placid High Schools were put on “controlled campus” status Monday morning in response to bomb threats. Both campuses were cleared by 10 a.m. No explosives were found and there were no injuries.
Avon Park High School did not receive a threat but went into “controlled campus” as a matter of precaution until the other threats were investigated, according to John Varady, School Board of Highlands County coordinator of communication. Lake Placid High School’s neighboring schools went into “controlled campus” even without being directly threatened due to the proximity to the high school.
Sebring Police Department was contacted first about the threat at Sebring High. Commander Curtis Hart said they turned the case over to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as the city department has no jurisdiction at the high school. The call came in about 8:56 a.m. with the Lake Placid Police Department receiving its call shortly afterward.
Both of the campuses were searched and investigated. When there was no credible threat found, the status was lifted and classes resumed to normal activity, Varady said.
“The district greatly appreciates the quick response and thorough investigation by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department and Lake Placid Police Department,” Varady said.
Just south of Highlands County, Okeechobee High School was also the target of similar threats. According to Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office officials, there was nothing credible found at OHS either. The phone number used to call that threat in ended in 9465. Officials also said the phone number is probably a spoof and when they call it, they get an IP address.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler was able to confirm the phone number used to call threats in Lake Placid also ended in 9465.
Fansler said the caller had a male voice and was definitely a human as the caller answered questions. He felt the caller may have been reading from a script and said the cadence of the call could be heard as a recording if it were not for the interactive conversation he had with him.
Fansler was told there was a suspicious box in a classroom. There was no box or anything resembling one and the room was not a classroom. Law enforcement searched the interior and exterior of the school. Fansler said everything went smoothly.
Several schools across Florida received the same threats Monday morning in what appears to be a coordinated hoax. School officials thought it was possible the threats were a part of the hoax. Even more schools have been threatened over the past week.
In Starke, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office also received bomb threats against Bradford High School on Monday morning. The threat there was not credible either. Bradford Colonel Brad Smith said the dispatchers were able to have an active conversation with the caller. The person on the phone had a Middle Eastern accent. According to the dispatchers, the man seemed to be reading from a script.
Smith said the caller gave a name, which they quickly found out was not associated with the school. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office was not releasing information about the phone number, but said it was coming from a phone app.
There were at least six schools across the state that faced bomb threats Monday. They were all high schools.