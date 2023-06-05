Higher court will hear Taylor appeal

After months of waiting, Marcus Lamon Taylor Jr. got the response he was looking for: A higher court shared his confusion.
On April 19, the Sixth District Court of Appeal ordered a hearing in Sebring to determine why no one had appealed Taylor’s case.
The problem, according to Taylor: No one filed a notice of appeal after he asked his lawyer to do so. Because the court system somehow dropped Taylor, who was sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in May 2022, he missed the two-year appeals deadline.
When Taylor asked the higher court to allow him to file a belated appeal, they ordered the felony court in Highlands County to examine the situation.
In response to the higher court’s order, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden held a hearing Thursday to determine what happened.
Defense lawyer Michael Hrdlicka, who only represented Taylor at his sentencing, told Cowden that he believed it was up to the Public Defender’s Office to file Taylor’s notice of appeal. Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, however, argued that defense lawyers are responsible for filing the notice of appeals, including documents that list the reasons for the appeal. Hrdlicka also told Cowden Thursday that Taylor did not hire him to file the notice of appeal.
Taylor, however, said he remembered Hrdlicka telling him at sentencing that he would come to the jail and discuss an appeal.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, who represented the State, told Cowden that neither Hrdlicka nor the public defender followed up on Taylor’s desire to appeal his case. He read from Florida Statutes that govern the appeals process.
In the end, Cowden agreed that miscommunication led Taylor to miss his appeal deadline. She will now send a message to the Sixth DCA describing how his appeal was not filed.
“The strict (procedure) was not complied with,” Cowden said. “According to Mr. Taylor’s testimony, he believed Mr. Hrdlicka would file a notice of appeal, and then the Office of the Public Defender would take over. That gives Sixth DCA the direction they need to move forward and determine what to do with his request to appeal.”
The higher court can still reject or grant his appeal, which has not yet been filed.
After the hearing, Kromholz said Hrdlicka had been correct in assuming his role as Taylor’s lawyer ended at sentencing. Once sentencing is over, judges tell the defendant that the court will appoint a public defender if they choose to appeal the case.
“In fact, all the steps Mr. Hrdlicka took and the assurances he received from the court in the court order, I would have left that day, too,” Kromholz said. “I’d have said, ‘I’m done, I’ve filled a limited appearance, I’ve got an order that says the Public Defender’s Office is now responsible for it.’”
As for Carter, he never saw the appeal packet and would have followed up had he seen one, he told Cowden.