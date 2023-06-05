Higher court will hear Taylor appeal

Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz on Thursday helped the court determine how a defendant’s appeal never got off the ground.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

After months of waiting, Marcus Lamon Taylor Jr. got the response he was looking for: A higher court shared his confusion.

On April 19, the Sixth District Court of Appeal ordered a hearing in Sebring to determine why no one had appealed Taylor’s case.

