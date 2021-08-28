SEBRING — Each of the past four years, the Highlands News-Sun has been thrilled to help Highlands County residents honor their neighbors and local citizens who they admire.
Although today’s climate and uncertainty will not allow us to honor this year’s recipients with a banquet, the Highlands News-Sun has put together a beautiful special section that appears in today’s edition.
The Highlander Awards is presented by the Highlands News-Sun. It gives us the opportunity to recognize publicly those people who deserve credit for what they do via nominations by our readers. All nominations are submitted by the public. Selections are not based on the number of nominations that one individual receives, or by a public vote, but by committees. All nominations submitted by the public are lifetime nominees, unless chosen for an award.
Categories for this year’s awards included the new Female Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year.
The other categories include Firefighter of the Year, Paramedic/EMT of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Teen of the Year, Physician of the Year, Surgeon of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Male Coach of the Year, Financial Representative of the Year, Real Estate Agent of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Agricultural Person of the Year, 501c3 of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, and Veteran of the Year.
We ask that the public suggest any categories we may have missed for next year’s event. Since its inception we have added eight categories by suggestions from the community.
“This is one of the most exciting programs that we provide for the community. The names of all winners are confidential until the night of the awards presentation. This year, we are announcing the winners in today’s special section,” said Romona Washington, corporate executive editor for D-R Media and executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun.