SEBRING — Each of the past four years, the Highlands News-Sun has been thrilled to help Highlands County residents honor their neighbors and local citizens who they admire.
The Highlander Awards is presented by the Highlands News-Sun, and this year we are pleased to announce Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center is the Title Sponsor.
The Highlander Awards are formatted for 22 categories across the community that impact life in Highlands County.
It gives us the opportunity to recognize publicly those people who deserve credit for what they do via nominations by our readers. All nominations are submitted by the public. Selections are not based on the number of nominations that one individual receives, or by a public vote, but by committees. All nominations submitted by the public are lifetime nominees, unless chosen for an award.
“I look forward to recognizing all of the finalists and winners of the Highlander Awards. We recognize how important it is for the community to recognize businesses in a ‘Best of’ format and four years ago we decided to recognize the people who make up the fabric of both the businesses and the community,” said Tim Smolarick, vice president and group publisher of D-R Media and Investments, as well as publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun.
Categories for this year’s awards included Female Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Paramedic/EMT of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Teen of the Year, Physician of the Year, Surgeon of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Male Coach of the Year, Financial Representative of the Year, Real Estate Agent of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Agricultural Person of the Year, 501c3 of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, and Veteran of the Year.
Deadline for nominations is July 8. Look in the Highlands News-Sun for a submission form or feel free to email your nomination to nominations@highlandsnewssun.com
The 2022 Highlander Awards Banquet will be held on Aug. 18 at the Island View Restaurant at Sun N Lake Golf and Country Club in Sebring.
Tickets for banquet are now on sale to the public and can be purchased by calling 863-386-5853 to reserve your space at this incredible event. (Tickets to the public are first come, first served).
Tickets are limited and $75.25 per ticket (tax included).
“It is indeed our honor to partner with Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center and all the category sponsors in honoring the people who have earned these awards. We are also excited to get back to having a banquet to recognize these fantastic people. We look forward to celebrating with you on Aug. 18,” Smolarick said.
We ask that the public suggest any categories we may have missed for next year’s event. Since its inception we have added eight categories by suggestions from the community.
“This is one of the most exciting programs that we provide for the community. The names of all winners are confidential until the night of the awards presentation. We know you will be impressed with the announcement of the community’s choices,” said Romona Washington, corporate executive editor for D-R Media and executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun.