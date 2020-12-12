AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team fell on the short end of a 53-49 hard fought battle against the Lake Wales Highlanders on Thursday night at home.
“”Lake Wales is a good team” said Avon Park Head Coach Jeremey Wortinger, “their style of play is similar to ours, it gives us a good indication of where we are at and what we need to work on to improve. You don’t get that when you are winning easy games.”
The first quarter and midway through the second quarter was a game of see-saw as the two teams matched each other and traded leads.
Lake Wales scored first and Avon Park’s Kenaya Littles answered with a 3-pointer, then Lake Wales replied with a 3-pointer of their own by Danshelle Mickel. Baskets by Avon Park’s Jamya Houston and a 3-pointer by Zoe Wortinger gave the Red Devils an 8-5 lead.
The Highlanders scored five straight to include Mickel’s second 3-pointer to retake the lead 10-8. Both teams each scored seven points to finish the first quarter with the Highlanders holding a 17-15 lead.
The second quarter became an offensive struggle as both defenses clamped down on the opposing offenses. After five minutes, Avon Park scored four points and Lake Wales scored three with the game tied at 19.
The Highlanders made the first big move with a seven-point run to take a 26-19 with less than a minute to play in the first half. Avon Park managed to cut the Highlanders lead back to three on baskets by Wortinger and Littles as the Red Devils went into the half trailing by three, 26-23.
The Highlanders were able to stretch their lead back to seven to start the third quarter with a 34-27 lead. Avon Park stormed back with six points by Wortinger to again get the Red Devils close, trailing the Highlanders by 1, 34-33.
At the end of the third, Avon Park was still within three points, trailing 38-35 as they entered the fourth quarter.
Lake Wales opened a six-point lead in the fourth with just under six minutes to go, 42-36, Lake Wales went into slow down mode to run time off the clock. Avon Park was able to create and force turnovers to cut the Highlanders lead back to three, 43-40 and later by two after a 3-pointer by DeShayla Hawthorne to make the score 45-43 with 2:35 on the clock.
Lake Wales answered with another six-point run to expand their lead back to eight with 1:40 on the clock to make the score 51-43. Avon Park ran out of time as they closed the gap to four to suffer their second loss of the season 53-49.
Chanelle McDonald led the Highlanders with 19 points in the win with Mickel adding 16.
Wortinger led the Red Devils with a game-high 30 points in the loss.
The Red Devils will play Okeechobee today, be at Bartow on Tuesday and are hosting a tournament on Friday and Saturday.