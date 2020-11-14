SEBRING — Highlands County added 42 more COVID-19 cases in the Friday update from the Florida Department of Health. The county’s median age of all cases has increased to 50.
After six consecutive days of a median age of 61 or higher for the new cases in Highlands, the median age dipped below 60 to 58 in the Friday update, but it was high enough to push the median age up to 50 for the course of the pandemic.
The overall median age of Highlands County residents is 53.4.
The coronavirus case total for Highlands is 3,104. The number of deaths remain at 128.
Highlands County currently has 54 hospitalized due to the virus.
The number of people hospitalized in Florida with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19 topped 3,100 on Friday, as thousands of additional people test positive for the virus each day, according to News Service of Florida.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, an update on the Agency for Health Care Administration website showed 3,129 people hospitalized because of primary diagnoses of COVID-19. That was up from 2,564 a week earlier and 2,351 two weeks ago, according to numbers compiled daily by The News Service of Florida.
The largest number of hospitalizations as of mid-afternoon Friday was in Miami-Dade County, with 433. It was followed by Broward County, with 307; Palm Beach County, with 232; Duval and Hillsborough counties, each with 199; Pinellas County, with 162; and Orange County with 156.
Miami-Dade County had a daily increase of 1,843 cases in the latest update.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Brevard — 145, Broward — 853, Collier — 106, Dade — 1,843, Duval — 203, Escambia — 113, Hillsborough — 307, Lee — 254, Okaloosa — 110, Orange — 294, Osceola — 126, Palm Beach — 441, Pasco — 116, Pinellas — 242, Polk — 110, Sarasota — 101 and Volusia — 129.
Gilchrist, Jefferson, Lafayette, Union counties had no new cases.
Florida had 6,933 more cases in the Friday update for a total of 870,552. There were 73 more coronavirus deaths reported for a total of 17,445 Florida resident deaths.
Highlands’ previous day testing positivity rate of 21.93% was nearly triple the state rate of 7.93%. Hendry County had a previous day positivity rate of 23.26%.
Nationwide, there have been 10,642,218 cases with 242,811 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 53,126,651 cases with 1,297,746 deaths.