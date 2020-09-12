SEBRING — Highlands County added another loss Friday to the tally of COVID-19 deaths, as well as another 28 new cases.
Friday marked the highest one-day jump since Aug. 14 when the county saw 32 new positive cases. Highlands’ new case total is 1,974, with a new death toll of 70.
The Florida Department of Health update on Friday also said the county had 29 current hospitalizations, up from 21 the previous day.
Highlands County still carries a rank of “spreading” with a county-by-county national database and COVID-19 dashboard at www.arcgis.com. The county was listed as “epidemic” slightly more than a month ago on the same site, and is still surrounded by counties with “epidemic” status.
The county and many other counties in Florida still have more deaths than that of entire states of Vermont, with 68 deaths, and Alaska and Wyoming, each with 42.
Meanwhile, Florida added another 3,650 cases to reach 658,381 cases on Friday, roughly 1,000 more than the 2,583 the state added to Thursday’s total.
The state also recorded another 176 deaths on Friday, for a total of 12,502. There were fewer new deaths than the more than 200 for each of the previous days.
Friday’s report showed Florida had 43,159 COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities, and another 21,442 in correctional facilities.
Cases in Florida’s Heartland were as follows on Thursday:
- Polk County has a total of 18,228 cases, an addition of 109 new cases on Friday, up from 96 new cases on Thursday. Polk has 483 deaths, attributed mostly to recent nursing home deaths.
- Hendry County added another three cases Friday to now have 2,008 cases, with still 41 deaths.
- DeSoto County added four more cases to now have 1,530 cases, with still 23 deaths — ending a two-day streak of no new cases.
- Okeechobee County, which added six cases on Thursday, added another 18 on Friday for a total of 1,313, with still 20 deaths.
- Hardee County, which added five more cases on Thursday, added another 12 on Friday for a total of 1,202 cases, with still nine deaths.
- Glades County, which had added 22 on Thursday, added two new cases Friday, but still has the lowest local total with 470 cases — less total cases than Polk’s total deaths. Glades also still has just four deaths.
Gilchrist County had a zero increase since Thursday, and was the only county in Florida to show no daily increase on Friday.
Nationwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been 6,417,186 cases — up 356,683 from Thursday, and a drop from the 47,345 new cases reported Thursday.
Nationwide deaths are at 192,381, Johns Hopkins reports, which is up 937 from Thursday’s total and a drop from the 1,472 new cases reported Thursday.
Worldwide, the pandemic has seen 28,268,970 cases, up 300,394 from Thursday, and 911,282 deaths, up 5,658.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing next Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 17, at the AdventHealth medical complex at 4240 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring.
Drive-through testing will be from 5-6 p.m., and by appointment from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive through or call and make an appointment for a specific time.
Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
As always, people are advised to wear masks in public, especially indoors, wash their hands thoroughly and practice a safe physical distance of six feet or more from others to help slow and stop the spread of the virus.