The Highlands Art League (HAL) is pleased to host the ‘Lakeland Circle of Artists’ exhibit – ‘What Do You See?’ at the Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA). The opening reception was held on Friday evening, Feb. 25. As always, these artist receptions are open to the public at no charge.
This is a group exhibition featuring the unique works of Jean Cormier, Ron Horn, Mark Kilvington, Preston Stafford and Mary Worsley.
Jean Cormier credits God with her talent and creativity and is inspired by the magnificent creations surrounding us. Her passion is to paint the seen and the unseen.
Cormier likes to create her works in her mind. “When I created ‘What I Saw at the Bus Stop,’ I saw a school bus and decided a rooster just needed to be there. I know it sounds out of left field; I just can’t explain the need. All my work is done freehand. You can now ask ‘why did the rooster cross the road?’ I also loved adding the reflection in the windows of the bus with the blue sky and clouds.”
Horn is inspired by the art found in everyday objects, especially classic cars. He encourages others to see art in the simple things that surround us. His work, ‘Art on a Silver Platter’ took first place honors.
Mark Kilvington’s true passion is art and history. He focuses his work in bringing historical times and characters to life. His painting, ‘American Iron’ won second place.
Kilvington says some of his works are based on photography from the Everglades. “My favorite work that I have on exhibit here is ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ I love the contrast of nature with the ugly alligator and the beautiful butterfly. I enjoy painting and creating pictures people can step into.”
Preston Stafford says he owes everything to God’s grace and the gifts of awareness and the love of art. Drawing and painting helped get him through the isolation of COVID.
Stafford enjoys working in granite pencil and Prisma colored pencil. “Ford’s Showroom’, one of my works here, is actually in Bartow. They have an old 1949 Ford that was in terrible shape. It needed a total refurbishment and they totally restored it to pristine condition. I did that work in Prisma. I also do some acrylics and won third place with ‘Big Red.’”
Worsley loves to paint faces, from pets to wildlife to people. She occasionally will paint a landscape, but her passion is in portraits.
Guests browsed through the exhibit while they enjoyed some snacks and cold beverages.
Ann Stafford and Jane Kilvington were browsing the new gallery lobby. “I love the strong colors and reflections. It really grabs you and pulls you in,” said Kilvington.
Eric and Jenny Garrett were admiring Larry Felder’s “Metamora at Silver Springs.”
“I just love the reflections on the water,” said Jenny.
“The lines on the boat are so crisp. The perspective is great,” added Eric.
For information on gallery viewing times and upcoming exhibits and events, please go to their website at https://www.highlandsartleague.org/or visit their Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/TheHighlandsArtLeague/.