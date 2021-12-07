SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is offering another Holiday Art Camp for kids ages 7 to 12. This year’s camp is held at the Visual Arts Center at 1985 Lakeview Drive and divided into two weekly sessions. Both sessions are held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday: (1) “Nature” – from Dec. 27-31; and (2) “Mixed Media” – Jan. 3-7.
To register, call the HAL office at 863-385-5312 or stop by the Highlands Museum of the Arts at 351 W. Center St. in Sebring (behind the Sebring Library). Deadline to register is close of business on Wednesdays, Dec 22.
Art supplies and snacks are included, but kids need to bring their own lunch. Tuition is $120 per week and can be paid at the museum office or the Visual Arts Center on the first day of Art Camp.
The first session, titled “Nature,” will study the famous artists that focus on nature such as John J. Audubon, Henri Rousseau, Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keefe, and others. The second session will focus on mixed-media artists such as Pablo Picasso, Marcel Duchamp, Clare Celeste Borsch, and others. Highlands Art League members will join the camp as guest instructors.
Volunteers are welcome for a week of fun helping kids learn about art.